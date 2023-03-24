FAKE BIRTHDAY To Be Presented at Littlefield NYC, April 2

FAKE BIRTHDAY will be presented at Littlefield NYC in Brooklyn on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00pm. Hosted by Caitlin Cook and A.J. Holmes presented by 2/3rds of a Threesome. Tickets can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232882®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flittlefieldnyc.com%2Fevent%2F%3Fwfea_eb_id%3D566697235687?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Featuring Mark Normand (Netflix, Fallon, Conan), Marie Faustin (Comedy Central, Ziwe), Rosebud Baker (Saturday Night Live) , Josh Johnson (The Daily Show, Fallon), Isabel Hagen (Fallon, Les Misérables), Chris Turner (Colbert, Comedy Cellar), Pomme Koch (The Band's Visit, Joy), Emily Koch (Wicked, Waitress), Jamie Eblen (Parade, Dear Evan Hansen), Mark Martin (Freestyle Love Supreme), Ryan Bondy (Book of Mormon) and Hilary Cole (Kinky Boots, Heathers).

An evening of music, comedy, and musical comedy hosted by A.J. Holmes (Book of Mormon, South Park, StarKid) and Caitlin Cook (Peacock/NBC, Comedy Cellar, SiriusXM), featuring the best performers this city has to offer, from Broadway stars to stand-up comedians to award-winning musicians and everyone in between. Past guests include Daniel Sloss, David Cross, Michael Che, Phil Wang, Catherine Cohen, Ivo Graham, Ronny Chieng, more!

A.J. Holmes' career has taken him all over the world! He is best known for playing Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon in the Broadway, Chicago, 1st US National Tour, West End, and Australian companies. A founding member of Team StarKid, AJ co-wrote the music and lyrics of A Very Potter Musical with Darren Criss and composed the widely-popular Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier. His solo one man show Yeah, But Not Right Now has sold out the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019, the Adelaide Fringe in 2020, and the SoHo Playhouse in 2021.

Caitlin Cook is a LA-born, NYC-based comedian. She has taken the stage all across the world at top-tier comedy clubs (the Comedy Cellar, the Stand, Comedy Works), festivals (New York Comedy Festival, SF Sketchfest, High Plains Comedy Festival), theaters (the Dolby Theatre, Webster Hall, Thalia Hall, Soho Playhouse, the Throckmorton), venues (Littlefield, the Elysian, the Bill Murray), dimly lit bar basements, strangers' living rooms, and even a houseboat once. Cook has released three successful musical comedy albums, which are regularly featured on SiriusXM. Cook is also a writer, director, and producer. She acted as creative consultant for Sean Patton's upcoming comedy special Number One on Peacock. She made her directorial debut off-Broadway at the Soho Playhouse with a sold-out run of A.J. Holmes' critically-acclaimed Yeah, But Not Right Now. She recently returned to the prestigious theater to producer Gabe Mollica's Solo, which was just extended after a sold-out debut. Cook also produces live comedy events including Good God and Fake Birthday which have sold out all over in the world in NYC, LA, DC, London, and Edinburgh.