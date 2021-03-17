Exquisite Corpse Company to Present ZOETROPE Live in Brooklyn This Summer

Exquisite Corpse Company will present the World Premiere of Zoetrope, written by ECC writers-in-residence Elinor T Vanderburg, Leah Barker, and Emily Krause, directed by Porcia Lewis and Tess Howsam. Zoetrope will be on the streets of Brooklyn and beyond with socially distanced seating for a limited and lucky audience, summer 2021. Exact performance dates and venues to be announced shortly.

Two people, a fish, a New York City apartment on top of a trailer bed, and you. Exquisite Corpse Company is back with an interactive, immersive, and portable living diorama of 2020. Over the course of 35 minutes, the audience experiences an interactive, COVID-19 safe, live performance, and plays a role in dictating the way the story plays out. The project aims to explore interactivity and intimacy in a time of isolation. Functioning like a traveling peep-show, audience members peer inside a living room that is equal parts familiar and absurd as they experience a living room drama unlike any they've seen before.

The mission of this project is to use our shared experiences as a nation and as individuals, to create an interactive performance that offers reflective healing and generative dialogue as we continue to process 2020 in 2021. Linking moments of connection and loneliness, with a surrealist twist, this mobile piece presents an accessible (Covid-19 conscious) platform for New York City audiences.