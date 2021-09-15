Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exponential Festival 2022 Artists And Venues Announced

pixeltracker

The works will be presented this January on Exponential's YouTube channel and will be returning to select venues, subject to change based on the ongoing pandemic.

Sep. 15, 2021  

Exponential Festival 2022 Artists And Venues Announced

The Exponential Festival presents and promotes experimental performances created by New York-based artists working across all mediums.

The works will be presented this January on Exponential's YouTube channel and will be returning to select venues, subject to change based on the ongoing pandemic.

The Exponential Festival is proud to announce our presenting artists and venues for 2022 and roll out reveals of content, media, ticketing and more in the months to come. As ever, feel free to reach out with questions, interests, thoughts and more.


THE BRICK THEATER:


Annie Heath
John-Philip Faienza and Braulio Cruz
Kedian Keohan
Marissa Joyce Stamps

LIFE WORLD:

Dmitri Barcomi
Ava Elizabeth Novak
Jurrel Lewis and Lucas Kane
Nazareth Hassan
Geraldo Mercado

HONEY'S:

Christina Tang
Nola Latty

Target Margin Theater:
Yeujia Low

LOADING DOCK:

Rawya El Chab and Kelly Lamana

STUDIO44:


Blaze Ferrer
Lena Engelstein

VIRTUAL SPHERE:

Leonie Bell
Harold Lehmann
River Donaghey
Joseph Hendel

Additional show times, descriptions, artist bios and photos will be available at www.theexponentialfestival.org in October.



Related Articles View More Brooklyn Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino

More Hot Stories For You

  • Three Female Artists Travel From Mainhattan and Manhattan to Iceland at The Reykjavik Fringe Festival
  • Stefanie Rummel Presents CHANSONS at the Reykjavik Fringe Festival in Iceland
  • THE PINK HULK: ONE WOMAN'S JOURNEY TO FIND THE SUPERHERO WITHIN Will Be Performed at Reykjavik Fringe Festival
  • Mercein & Hege Bring GRÝLA Home To Iceland