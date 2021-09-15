Exponential Festival 2022 Artists And Venues Announced
The works will be presented this January on Exponential's YouTube channel and will be returning to select venues, subject to change based on the ongoing pandemic.
The Exponential Festival presents and promotes experimental performances created by New York-based artists working across all mediums.
The Exponential Festival is proud to announce our presenting artists and venues for 2022 and roll out reveals of content, media, ticketing and more in the months to come. As ever, feel free to reach out with questions, interests, thoughts and more.
THE BRICK THEATER:
Annie Heath
John-Philip Faienza and Braulio Cruz
Kedian Keohan
Marissa Joyce Stamps
LIFE WORLD:
Dmitri Barcomi
Ava Elizabeth Novak
Jurrel Lewis and Lucas Kane
Nazareth Hassan
Geraldo Mercado
HONEY'S:
Target Margin Theater:
Yeujia Low
LOADING DOCK:
Rawya El Chab and Kelly Lamana
STUDIO44:
Blaze Ferrer
Lena Engelstein
VIRTUAL SPHERE:
Leonie Bell
Harold Lehmann
River Donaghey
Joseph Hendel
Additional show times, descriptions, artist bios and photos will be available at www.theexponentialfestival.org in October.