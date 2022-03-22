Dominique Morisseau's PIPELINE to Open This Saturday At Gallery Players

Gallery Players will continue its 55th season with PIPELINE by Dominique Morisseau: the first New York revival since its premiere in 2017 at Lincoln Center's Newhouse Theater.

In the hard-hitting drama, PIPELINE, Morisseau tackles prejudice and privilege from the point of view of young people. It follows Omari, an African-American teenager attending a private boarding school and his mother, Nya, a teacher in an inner-city public high school. Following a serious altercation with one of his teachers, Omari's world may change for the worst: instead of heading to university, he could be joining the "school-to-prison pipeline," where underprivileged and disadvantaged students are funneled out of public education and into juvenile and criminal justice systems. Raw and poetic, PIPELINE tackles issues of race, parenting, education and class. Morisseau pens a deeply moving story of a mother's fight to give her son a future - without turning her back on the community that made him who he is.

PIPELINE opens Saturday, March 26 and runs for 12 performances through April 10. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00PM, Saturdays (April 2 and 9) at 2:00PM, and Sundays at 3:00PM.

Bringing PIPELINE to the Gallery stage is director Irvin Mason Jr. who shepherds a talented cast of: Angelica Beliard, Bennie Brown, Candice Clarke, Boubakar Djombana, Hassan Hope and Ellen Orchid. The creative team is: Set Designer, Pancharee Sangkaeo; Lighting Designer, Noel MacDuffie; Costume Designer, Caroline Berti; Props Designer, Madeleine Dieterle; Sound Designer, Courtney Seyl and Projection Designer, Dominic Grijalva.

PIPELINE is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors over 65 and children under 12. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.galleryplayers.com/plays/pipeline.

IMPORTANT: Please note that everyone entering the theater will have to show proof of vaccination along with photo ID, and masks will be required of audience members.

Gallery Players is located at 199 14th Street (between 4th and 5th Avenues), in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Take the F, G, or R train to 4th Avenue / 9th Street. Website: http://galleryplayers.com