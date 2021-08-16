Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DOG STUFF To Celebrate 2021 With A Fundraiser Gala At The Living Gallery

Featuring performances from by Chandler Dean, Kelly Cooper, and more.

Aug. 16, 2021  
DOG STUFF will present The 1st Annual DOG STUFF 2020 Gala in 2021, a fundraiser event. Taking place August 22nd, 2021, 7 PM at The Living Gallery, 1094 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY.

Featuring performances from by Chandler Dean (Reductress, The New Yorker), Kelly Cooper (Adult Swim), Jack Bensinger (Paramount+), William Banks (Car World), PJ Audenzia (Dead Horse Podcast) (ATL), and Moss Perricone (Patriot Act, Puke Show)

The event will feature an open bar (with beer donated by Brooklyn Brewery), catering, a silent auction, music & more!

Proof of vaccination will be required to attend. Masks in accordance with CDC guidelines. All proceeds from this event benefits DOG STUFF in their crusade to create more off-the-wall art. Exciting, innovative, and thought-provoking (maybe) art.

Tickets are $25 and available now on EventBrite. A $5 streaming option is available as well. Some pay-what-you-can tickets may become available at the door.


