Central Brooklyn Jazz Consortium Announces Tele-Jazz Festival

The Central Brooklyn Jazz Consortium (CBJC) has announced the Tele-Jazz Festival, its 21st annual music series, June 11 through 30. The four-day event will broadcast live on YouTube due to COVID-19. The festival is New York City's longest continuously running grassroots series dedicated to jazz.



"Central Brooklyn Jazz Consortium's annual jazz festival prevails. Our yearly celebration of Brooklyn jazz will continue in a non-traditional format. By pivoting from a physical festival, our goal is two-fold. We aim to expand the audience while adhering to mandated social guidelines and attract supporters from outside our catchment area," said CBJC Chairman Clarence Mosley, Jr.



The Tele-Jazz Festival contains four programs. It began streaming June 11 with the Jazz For Unity event, including among others the NYPD Jazz Band. Jazz: The Women's Viewpoint will broadcast today, June 18 at 2pm. This program is an interactive panel discussion with an all-female cast. The Youth Jazz Jamboree consists of young adult ensembles displaying their talents on June 25 at 2pm. The Brooklyn Jazz Hall of Fame presentation on June 28 at 2pm is composed of musical offerings and pays homage to past inductees.

