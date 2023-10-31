Center for Performance Research Announces 2024 Artists-in-Residence

Center for Performance Research has announced the ten artists selected for the 2024 Artist-in-Residence Program. Now in its 13th year, this year-long residency supports New York City-based artists working within various perspectives of contemporary dance, performance, and time-based forms.

The CPR 2024 Artists-in-Residence are: Malcolm-x Betts, Leo Chang, GOODW.Y.N., Hans, Dorchel Haqq, Rebecca Patek, Alex Rodabaugh, Sarah Rothberg, Ariana Speight, and Anh Vo.

“The 2024 Artists-in-Residence are a dynamic group of artists whose work explores radical perspectives, aesthetics, and imaginations through movement, sound, humor, discomfort, ritual, and fantasy,” says CPR Executive Director, Alexandra Rosenberg. “Their distinct and experimental practices span multiple disciplines, genres, lineages, and ancestries, such as pornography and Queer relations, horniness and flamenco, economy and exploitation, rootlessness and multiplicity, emerging technologies, Black Aesthetics, and the eeriness of abandonment. We cannot wait to welcome these inquisitive, multidisciplinary artists to their new artistic home at CPR, and to support their work and research as it evolves and unfurls over time.”

CPR invites applications for its Artists-in-Residence Program through an Open Call, with applications reviewed by an independent panel of artists, curators, and arts leaders. CPR received nearly 350 applications for the 2024 program, a 75% increase over two years – with 200 applications received for the 2022 cycle, and 300 for the 2023 cycle. In response to this exponential growth and interest in the program, for the 2024 cycle, CPR implemented a new two-part panel review process. Applications were first reviewed and scored by a six-person Review Panel, with the emergent top applications reviewed and the final cohort determined by a three-person Selection Panel.



This year's panelists brought a broad range of perspectives, aesthetics, and approaches to the process, and CPR is grateful for their care and thoughtfulness toward selecting the 2024 cohort. This year's Selection Panel included Salome Asega, Moriah Evans, and Rashaun Mitchell. This year's Review Panel included Tei Blow, Sarah Dhobany, Tess Dworman, Niall Jones, Kyle Marshall, and Elisabeth Skjærvold.

ABOUT CPR'S ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE PROGRAM

CPR's Artist-in-Residence (AiR) Program supports artists working within various perspectives of contemporary dance, performance, and time-based forms. The residency encourages experimental approaches to content, form, and aesthetic, and creates an open environment for experimentation, exploration, embodiment, and exchange.

AiRs have access to curatorial support and critical feedback from CPR staff and fellow artists throughout the residency, and their projects and propositions form a central part of CPR's curated public programs, with flexible platforms for presentation and dialogue that respond to artists' needs at various stages of research and artistic creation. In addition, AiRs receive advance access to CPR's rehearsal booking calendar, and may book up to 150 subsidized rehearsal hours in either of CPR's studios during the residency year. Each AiR receives a $1,500 stipend, and participation in CPR public programs comes with additional artist fees and resources, including access to technical equipment and production support. CPR is proud to have increased this year's AiR stipend from $1,000, which has been the amount since the stipend was established in 2020.



CPR's AiR Program has supported over 100 residencies since it was established in 2012, with alumni including Beth Gill, Symara Johnson, Rashaun Mitchell + Silas Riener, Christopher “Unpezverde” Nuñez, Sidra Bell, Moriah Evans, mayfield brooks, Mariana Valencia, John Jasperse, Leslie Cuyjet, Kyle Marshall, and many, many more.



For a complete list of CPR Artists-in-Residence since 2012, visit www.cprnyc.org/artist-in-residence.

Photo by Stephen Olweck