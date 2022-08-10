Cast Announced MinuteZero's Premiere of New Immersive Show MISCELLANEA

New York based production company MinuteZero has announced the premiere of MISCELLANEA, a sensory immersive experience that combines dance, one on one theater, a live DJ, and lighting design to create specially curated "moods," for a completely unique evening of entertainment. The production debuts following an August workshop, with a limited run of performances in Downtown Brooklyn.

Directed by actor/choreographer Kristin Yancy (The Cher Show, Summer, The Donna Summer Musical), MISCELLANEA also features the work of choreographers Mayte Natalio (Kiss My Aztec, How To Dance In Ohio, For Colored Girls), Chris Grant and Lauren Yalango-Grant (King Kong, Invincible), and Clinton Edward (Queen of the Night). Elevating and ritualizing the familiar structure of a dance party, each choreographer acts as an "Architect" of a different color wash, bringing the metaphorical MISCELLANEA mood ring to life. Lighting, a key element of the experience, is designed by Mextly Couzin (Birthday Candles, Which Way To The Stage, QUINCE); Emily Palmquist associate produces, and Eric Chaves music supervises.

The cast is led by DJ and Broadway veteran Ari Groover (Tina, Little Shop of Horrors, Head Over Heels), and musician Penny Wendtlandt (Dorrance Dance, STOMP). MISCELLANEA will also star Emilio Ramos (West Side Story, The King And I), Joshua Leon Eguia, Kyra Smith (Soft Power), Lynnette Paz, Matthew Johnson (West Side Story), and Runako Campbell (Jagged Little Pill).

Performances of MISCELLANEA will begin on Thursday, August 25th at Event Hall BK, 66 Willoughby Street, in Downtown Brooklyn. Tickets start at $35 and are available at www.minutezeronyc.com/miscellanea.