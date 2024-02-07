CPR – Center for Performance Research Reveals 2024 Spring Season Lineup

CPR – Center for Performance Research, which supports the development and incubation of new work in dance, performance, and time-based art, has revealed its 2024 Spring Season of public programs and residencies. The season features performances, installations, workshops, and special events with CPR Artists-in-Residence and an expansive network of artists, organizations, and guest curators.



“This spring at CPR, the spiritual and the sensuous converge, as artists working with ghosts, sonic vibration, bodily vessels, and olfactory atmospherics gather to co-envision more pleasurable, resonant, and sustainable futures,” says Anna Muselmann, CPR Programs Manager. “Through rituals of grief and possession, liberatory writing practices, dark humor, and visceral group experiences, these radical artists challenge us to return to our playful and empathetic selves, and to protest disembodiment, loosen our individual will, and acknowledge our profound interdependence.”



CPR’s public program series all begin with the word “OPEN” – capturing the ethos of CPR as a space that is expansive, accessible, and porous. OPEN AiR is a platform for CPR resident artists to share their current practice; OPEN STUDIOS provides an informal setting for experimentation and critical feedback, and is organized by guests curators; OPEN LAB brings the theoretical and the practical into focus with opportunities for learning and creative exchange; OPEN STAGE captures annual Fall Movement and Spring Movement programs which present new, fully-produced work in shared, curated programs; and OPEN DOOR encapsulates co-presentations and collaborations with organizations, collectives, and artists in the CPR community.



With CPR Artists-in-Residence (AiRs) forming a central part of CPR’s public programs, the 2024 Spring Season will feature work in development by 2024 AiRs, including OPEN AiR presentations across performance, installation, and cult movements by Malcolm-x Betts, Dorchel Haqq, and Rebecca Patek, and by 2023 AiR x; OPEN LAB programs including an iterative performance practice with Anh Vo and letter-writing as fuel for protest with GOODW.Y.N.; and OPEN STUDIOS curated by Leo Chang, bringing together artists working at the intersection of noise and movement.



Additional 2024 Spring Season programs include OPEN STUDIOS organized by guest curators Sarah Michelson, Azikiwe Mohammed, and CPR Programs Manager Anna Muselmann; OPEN LAB programs including a book launch for Being Work, a collection of essays about performing in live exhibitions edited by Dorothy Dubrule, and an experimental artist talk on regenerating our cultural relationship to the natural world with Nocturnal Medicine; a live studio taping of Giving You the Best That We Got: The Ayana & Tsedaye Variety Show (with Tsedaye on video) for CPR’s annual Spring Movement as part of OPEN STAGE; and an OPEN DOOR program with The Bushwick Starr, co-presenting the Starr Reading Series for its fourth season at CPR, which supports new writing for the theater in thrilling and unexpected ways.

Alongside the 2024 Spring Season, CPR is thrilled to welcome Nile Harris as the Spring 2024 Technical Resident. During this week-long residency, Harris will work with artistic collaborators to further develop choreographic and scenic elements for minor b, a commission for The Shed invited as part of their 2023-24 Open Call program.

All 2024 Spring Season programs are free or ‘pay what you can’ with a free option, and take place at CPR’s fully-accessible venue at 361 Manhattan Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. 2024 Spring Season tickets are available on Eventbrite at here, and a full calendar of events at CPR is available at www.cprnyc.org/event-calendar.



The 2024 Spring Season at CPR is organized by Alexandra Rosenberg, Executive Director and Anna Muselmann, Programs Manager.