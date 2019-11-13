Brooklyn Theatre Club Announces INTO THE WOODS An Immersive Singalong Experience!

Brooklyn theatre club is the only drunken singalong and immersive company that casts the audience in speaking roles and ensemble singing alongside the BTC actors - scripts, props, and costumes all provided!

Theatre fans enjoy the show, the more adventurous can join along, and everyone involved becomes one hell of a cast party. we have been featured and listed in Playbill, Bustle, The Brooklyn Paper, Brokelyn, Village Voice, The Skint, BroadwayWorld and more.

The programming combines the shows that make us laugh, the old favorites, some originals, and the ones that will blow audiences away.

Fractured fairytales hit the stage with an epic story about wishes, family and the choices we make. "Be careful what you wish for" is the ongoing theme in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods. The story follows The Baker and his wife who wish to have a child, Cinderella who wishes to go the King's Festival, Jack who wishes his cow would give some milk, and a familiar cast of many others! What begins a lively irreverent fantasy becomes a moving lesson about community responsibility and the stories we tell our children.

INTO THE WOODS

presented by brooklyn theatre club!

thursday december 5 / 8 PM

sunday december 8 / 3 PM

knitting factory front bar

361 metropolitan avenue / brooklyn ny 11211

TICKETS HERE!





