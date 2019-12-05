Brooklyn Podcast Festival 2020 Releases Lineup

City Farm Presents announced the 3rd Brooklyn Podcast Festival taking place January 22 - 26, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. Featuring more than 15 podcasts over 5 days, the Festival will be hosted at The Bell House, Union Hall, and BRIC House. Tickets are currently on sale for all announced shows with additional shows to be announced

The 2020 Brooklyn Podcast Festival features established as well as up-and-coming shows, including The Bowery Boys hosted by Thomas Meyers and Gregory Young, The Bechdel Cast with Jamie Loftus & Caitlin Durante, An Evening With Osiris, Featuring Goose with hosts Phish songwriter Tom Marshall and RJ Bee, Secret Keepers Club hosted by Girl Code's Carly Aquilino and Netflix's Emma Willmann, as well as NPR's Ask Me Another with hosts Ophira Eisenberg and "in-house musician" Jonathan Coulton with their special guest, HBO's Ben Sinclair. Additional live podcasts include The Unofficial Expert (with Sydnee Washington and Marie Faustin), Dr. Gameshow (with Jo Firestone and Manolo Moreno), Not Another True Crime Podcast (hosted by Sara Levine, Casey Balsham, and Danny Murphy), The Story Collider: The Power of Science!, and M Train (with Ahmed Ali Akbar). Additional shows to be announced.

Tickets are on sale to the general public on Thursday, December 5 at 12 pm (EST). Full details regarding pricing, dates and times, and special guests are available below. Visit www.bkpodfest.com for more Festival information.

The 2020 Brooklyn Podcast Festival is supported by Osiris Media and Coney Island Brewing. The official media partners are WNYC and Relix.



Launched in 2017, the Brooklyn Podcast Festival is a celebration of innovative, engaging, and informative podcasts of all genres, the artists who create them, and the community surrounding them. The Festival gives audiences the opportunity to see their favorite podcasts live and a chance to discover new and up-and-coming shows.



City Farm Presents, established in 2017, is an entertainment and production company created by the programming and hospitality team behind The Bell House and Union Hall venues in Brooklyn. For more than 10 years, we have played an integral role in the ever-changing worlds of live music, comedy, and podcasts. City Farm Presents seeks to grow our audience by bringing thoughtful artist curation to exceptional spaces in NYC and beyond. Learn more about our events at www.cityfarmpresents.com.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

DAY 1 - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22, 2020

NPR's Ask Me Another with VIP Guest: Ben Sinclair!



Ask Me Another is the rambunctious live show from NPR and WNYC that mixes trivia games with comedy and music to make an hour of mind-boggling fun. Host Ophira Eisenberg invites guests, celebrities, and listeners alike to take on challenges and to be serenaded by house musician Jonathan Coulton, with one contestant crowned the episode's Ask Me Another champion. Ask Me Another is recorded live at The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY.

Ben Sinclair is the co-creator of "High Maintenance," currently in production for its fourth season on HBO, premiering in 2020. Sinclair directs and stars as "The Guy," a nameless weed deliveryman whose client base includes an eccentric group of characters with neuroses as diverse as the city. Other acting credits include Maniac (2018), Home Again (2017), and Sisters (2015).

Venue: Bell House - 149 7th Street, Brooklyn NY 11215

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Time: 6:45pm Doors / 7:30pm Show

Tickets: $15 Advance / $20 DOS

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nprs-ask-me-another-with-vip-guest-ben-sinclair-tickets-84988780731



The Story Collider: The Power of Science!



The Story Collider presents true, personal stories about science. Our podcast features stories from scientists and non-scientists alike on the ways in which science has affected their lives. Join us this January as we present five of our most celebrated stories from the New York area. They range from hilarious to heartbreaking, from awe-inspiring to intimate, and all are deeply human.



Venue: Union Hall - 702 Union Street, Brooklyn NY 11215

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Time: 7:00pm Doors / 7:30pm Show

Tickets: $15

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-story-collider-the-power-of-science-tickets-84552884955



Classic Black Dude Podcast



Clark Jones chats with some funny, interesting, and very happy to be there guests.

Classic Black podcast mixes the many different worlds Clark Jones, a self-proclaimed Black man, who has attended Morehouse College, been a southside of Chicago Cubs fan, and dates some of everybody. He's classic.



Venue: Union Hall - 702 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Time: 9:30pm Doors / 10:00pm Show

Tickets: $10

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/classic-black-dude-live-tickets-84807169527





DAY 2 - THURSDAY, JANUARY 23, 2020

An Evening With Osiris, Featuring Goose



The night before two sold out shows in Brooklyn, Goose's Rick Mitarotonda and Peter Anspach will join Osiris's Tom Marshall and RJ Bee for a unique evening of music and conversation. Rick and Peter will discuss their lyrics, play some acoustic songs, and talk with Tom about the art of songwriting. Peter and Rick will also talk about their 2020 plans, their meteoric rise on the live music scene, and more.



About Osiris: Today people are bombarded with content, but many people are not finding authentic connections with the topics they care about. And many companies are having a harder time forming relationships with targeted consumers. As ESPN provided passionate sports fans with a way to connect more deeply with their interests, Osiris is looking to do the same with music and culture. With audio podcasts, video, and live events, we are creating commentary and experiences for music fans to delight and inform-while helping companies connect with a difficult to reach demographic in an authentic way.



Venue: Bell House - 149 7th Street, Brooklyn NY 11215

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2020

Time: 7:00pm Doors / 7:30pm Show

Tickets: $20 Advance / $25 DOS

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-osiris-tickets-84634826043



Rude Tales of Magic



From the mind of Dungeon Master Branson Reese, Rude Tales of Magic joins veteran comedians, artists, and storytellers together to spin webs that thrill your heart and break your bowels. And this time? It's live.



Venue: Union Hall - 702 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2020

Time: 7:00pm Doors / 7:30pm Show

Tickets: $10

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rude-tales-of-magic-live-tickets-84797608931

Bad Romance Live Show: Love Actually



The hosts of the Bad Romance Podcast Jourdain Searles (New York Times, Bitch) and Bronwyn Isaac (Vice, Showtime) are dedicated to exploring all of the tropes and pitfalls of the romantic comedy genre from a place of love. The duo will be bringing their brand of playful but incisive criticism to the rom-com classic "Love Actually" for a live audience. In order to thoroughly explore the pathos of this holiday film, they'll be joined by cultural critic and popular Youtuber Kyle Kallgren (Brows Held High) who will help them answer the ultimate question about this movie: is it full of romance or delusion? Or perhaps more accurately, is there a difference between romance and delusion?



Venue: Union Hall - 702 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 1121

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2020

Time: 9:30pm Doors / 10:00pm Show

Tickets: $10

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bad-romance-live-show-love-actually-tickets-84999324267





M Train



This live podcast recording event kicks off our new podcast M Train, a six-part audio series that explores different facets of Muslim life, culture, and diversity in New York City. Each episode will feature two short audio documentaries woven into an in-studio panel discussion between members of the Muslim community, co-produced and hosted by journalist and podcaster Ahmed Ali Akbar. M Train is is co-produced by Shirin Barghi and is a mini-series of BuzzFeed's See Something Say Something.



Venue: BRIC House - 647 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2020

Time: 6:30pm Show

Tickets: Free w/RSVP

Event Link: https://www.bricartsmedia.org/events-performances/m-train-live-podcast-recordingTBA





DAY 3 - FRIDAY, JANUARY 24, 2020





The Bechdel Cast



The Bechdel Cast is a podcast that examines the portrayal of women in film through an intersectional feminist lens - one movie at a time! Join hosts Jamie Loftus & Caitlin Durante for a LIVE SHOW.



Venue: Bell House - 149 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Friday, January 24, 2020

Time: 7:00pm Doors / 7:30pm Show

Tickets: $15 Advance / $20 DOS

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-bechdel-cast-tickets-84638200135



Great Moments In Weed History

Great Moments in Weed History delves deep into humanity's 10,000+ year relationship with cannabis (a.k.a. "marijuana") to find the humor, heart, and historical importance of this very special plant. In each episode, co-hosts Abdullah Saeed and David Bienenstock blaze joints, crack jokes, and explore the people, places, and events that make up the complex and fascinating past of weed and weed culture, from Barack Obama's time in the "Choom Gang," to an exclusive first-hand account of how the Hollywood sign briefly became the Hollyweed sign. Great Moments in Weed History is a Spoke Media original.



Venue: Bell House - 149 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Friday, January 24, 2020

Time: 9:30pm Doors / 10pm Show

Tickets: $25

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/great-moments-in-weed-history-tickets-84640910241



Not Another True Crime Podcast Live



Betches Media Presents- Not Another True Crime Podcast Live. Just because we're talking about serious crimes doesn't mean we have to be serious. Hosts of Betches Media's Not Another True Crime Podcast, Sara Levine, Casey Balsham, and Danny Murphy, will give the lowdown on one morbidly fascinating topic... with plenty of side tangents and irreverent jokes peppered in. They'll also play games like the ever-popular "Super Secret Serial Killer Trait" and "Red Flag Or Serial Killer" live with the Brooklyn Podcast Festival audience.



Venue: Union Hall - 702 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Friday, January 24, 2020

Time: 7:00pm Doors / 7:30pm Show

Tickets: $15

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/not-another-true-crime-podcast-live-tickets-84555035387





DAY 4 - SATURDAY, JANUARY 25, 2020



Mission To Zyxx



Mission to Zyxx is a fully improvised, obsessively sound designed sci fi comedy following a team of misfit ambassadors attempting to establish diplomatic relations in the remote and crappy Zyxx Quadrant. Join the crew and celebrate the upcoming Season 4 launch with a special live episode!

PLECK DECKSETTER: Flailing pinkish ambassador turned emissary turned Zima Knight. Tries, he really does.

DAR: Hulking, negligent, ominsexual security officer. Jucks but doesn't give a juck.

C-53: Protocol droid. Gives it to you straight, condescendingly.

THE BARGAREAN JADE: Former star, current starship. Sentient spacecraft better known as Bargie. Holo-Wood fame in the distant rearview.

MISSIONS OPERATIONS MANAGER NERMUT BUNDALOY: Striving 19" bureaucrat. Lizard awkwardly half evolved into a bird.

AJ: One-of-a-kind supersoldier. OK, actually a clone who defected. Incredibly dumb, though oddly helpful.

Starring Jeremy Bent, Alden Ford, Allie Kokesh, Seth Lind, Winston Noel and Moujan Zofaghari. Plus a special guest to be announced. Including live sound design and vocal effects by engineer Shane O'Connell!



Venue: Bell House - 149 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2020

Time: 4:30pm GA Doors / 5:00pm Show

Tickets: $15 GA

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mission-to-zyxx-tickets-84646133865

Secret Keepers Club



Welcome to Secret Keepers Club! Hosted by ridiculously relatable comedians and friends Carly Aquilino (Girl Code) and Emma Willmann (Netflix) who also happen to be...excellent secret keepers. Except when it comes to their own lives then they share...EVERYTHING.

Each episode, the two give unfiltered responses to listeners' anonymous secrets. You'll be surprised where people are willing to go, what these friends admit, and that you might not be alone no matter how bazzar the secret!

Art by: Tom Velez



Venue: Bell House - 149 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2020

Time: 7:00pm Doors / 7:30pm Show

Tickets: $20 GA

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/secret-keepers-club-tickets-84647100757



The Unofficial Expert LIVE!



You think you know-it-all but you have no idea. Join Marie Faustin and Sydnee Washington as they sit down with comedians and people of the culture to talk about their unique fields of expertise, including sex toys, Christian rappers, momma's boys, daddy issues, caucasian bops, Brazilian butt waxes, and more. A live recording of the hit Forever Dog podcast.



Venue: Union Hall - 702 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Saturday January 25, 2020

Time: 7:00pm Doors / 7:30pm Show

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-unofficial-expert-live-tickets-84987159883



Reply Guys Live



Reply Guys is a feminist political comedy podcast brought to you by Julia Claire and Kate Willett, two nice ladies doing socialism.



Venue: Union Hall - 702 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2020

Time: 9:30pm Doors / 10:00pm Show

Tickets: $10 Advance / $12 DOS

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reply-guys-live-tickets-84996559999





DAY 5 - SUNDAY, JANUARY 26, 2020



The Bowery Boys



New York City history is America's history. It's the hometown of the world, and most people know its familiar landmarks, buildings and streets. Why not look a little closer and have some fun while doing it?

The Bowery Boys, Greg Young and Tom Meyers, have lived in New York for the past 20 years and have been curious about the city since the day they arrived. Join them for a fun take on history, a "romp down the back alleys of New York City."



Venue: Bell House - 149 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Sunday, January 26, 2020

Time: 4:30pm Doors / 5:00pm Show

Tickets: $20 GA

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-bowery-boys-tickets-84652210039



Borrowed Live! By the Borough: Best Books of 2019



Join us for a live recording of Borrowed, Brooklyn Public Library's flagship podcast, where NYC librarians go to town on their favorite books of 2019. You can expect lots of library jokes and some friendly Brooklyn vs. Manhattan competition.



Venue: Union Hall - 702 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Sunday, January 26, 2020

Time: 4:30pm Doors / 5:00pm Show

Tickets: Free w/ RSVP

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/by-the-borough-best-books-of-2019-tickets-84560078471



Dr. Gameshow LIVE!



Jo Firestone and Manolo Moreno bring their cult-favorite Dr. Gameshow podcast (now on Maximum Fun) to Union Hall where audience members will compete playing listener-created games to win a special prize.



Venue: Union Hall - 702 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Date: Sunday, January 26, 2020

Time: 7:00pm Doors / 7:30pm Show

Tickets: $10

Event Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dr-gameshow-live-tickets-84662685371





