Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Brooklyn Children's Theatre Awarded $57,400 Cultural Development Fund Grant Through New York City Department Of Cultural Affairs

The funding will allow BCT to provide 53 classes for the 2022-2023 year across Mainstage, Weekend, Summer, and Technique classes.

Dec. 20, 2022  

Brooklyn Children's Theatre Awarded $57,400 Cultural Development Fund Grant Through New York City Department Of Cultural Affairs

BROOKLYN CHILDREN'S THEATRE (BCT) has been awarded $57,400 in grant funding from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and the Mayor Eric Adams administration. This grant will support BCT's unique approach to social and emotional learning through equity-focused musical theatre programming at their Gowanus, Brooklyn studios. The funding will allow BCT to provide 53 classes for the 2022-2023 year across Mainstage, Weekend, Summer, and Technique classes, featuring partial and full scholarships to students in need.

The Cultural Development Fund Grant was awarded in part due to the organization's commitment to equity, inclusion, and belonging by expanding partial-scholarship and free programming for communities that have been historically excluded from the arts. BCT's student body is two-thirds majority scholarship students (one-thid partial scholarship and one-third full scholarship).

Equity and empowerment through the arts are guiding values that inform BCT's commitment to challenging white supremacy and class privilege within the arts.

BCT breaks down power structures usually found in theatre arts education that benefit economically-privileged students, with staff working with students from family shelters, low-income communities, and foster homes, providing snacks, meals, and chaperone assistance to and from programs.

BCT is an investment into the next generation of artists and an important part of expanding arts access and leadership opportunities for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and lower-income communities. College-aged Teaching Artist Trainees, often BCT alums, gain paid training as teaching artists and progress through the program to become full-fledged teaching artists in BCT classrooms.

Challenging norms of white supremacy in the arts requires opportunities for students to explore their potential, as well as equitable content creation. Over half of BCT teaching artists and writers are people of color, and every class has at least one BIPOC teaching artist and writer. Representation is transformative for BIPOC youth when they see themselves in the role models who guide them through the artistic process.



Kings Theatre to Host First Ever Amazon Labor Union Holiday Party This Weekend Photo
Kings Theatre to Host First Ever Amazon Labor Union Holiday Party This Weekend
Kings Theatre will be hosting the first ever Amazon Labor Union Holiday Party on Sunday, December 18 from 7:30pm-11:30pm. 
Kings Theatre to Present REGGAE FEST LIVE NEW YEARS EVE Photo
Kings Theatre to Present REGGAE FEST LIVE NEW YEAR'S EVE
Kings Theatre will host Reggae Fest Live New Year’s Eve on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 9pm ET, featuring DJ sets and live performances.
BAM to Present 37th Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in January Photo
BAM to Present 37th Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in January
Continuing a tradition in its 37th year that has evolved into the largest such gathering in New York City, BAM will host the annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 10:30am in the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House.
The Parsnip Ship Announces Live Recording Of SEA LONGING By Nina Ki Photo
The Parsnip Ship Announces Live Recording Of SEA LONGING By Nina Ki
The Parsnip Ship announces a free in-person podcast recording of Sea Longing by Nina Ki. The event will be held Monday, December 19th 2022 at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn (160 Schermerhorn St.) at 8pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Kings Theatre to Host First Ever Amazon Labor Union Holiday Party This WeekendKings Theatre to Host First Ever Amazon Labor Union Holiday Party This Weekend
December 16, 2022

Kings Theatre will be hosting the first ever Amazon Labor Union Holiday Party on Sunday, December 18 from 7:30pm-11:30pm. 
Kings Theatre to Present REGGAE FEST LIVE NEW YEAR'S EVEKings Theatre to Present REGGAE FEST LIVE NEW YEAR'S EVE
December 16, 2022

Kings Theatre will host Reggae Fest Live New Year’s Eve on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 9pm ET, featuring DJ sets and live performances.
White Wave Dance Now Accepting Applications For 22nd Annual DUMBO Dance FestivalWhite Wave Dance Now Accepting Applications For 22nd Annual DUMBO Dance Festival
December 16, 2022

White Wave Dance is accepting applications for the 22nd Annual DUMBO Dance Festival, to be presented June 22-25, 2023 at Mark Morris Dance Center.
BAM to Present 37th Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in JanuaryBAM to Present 37th Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in January
December 16, 2022

Continuing a tradition in its 37th year that has evolved into the largest such gathering in New York City, BAM will host the annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 10:30am in the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House.
The Parsnip Ship Announces Live Recording Of SEA LONGING By Nina KiThe Parsnip Ship Announces Live Recording Of SEA LONGING By Nina Ki
December 15, 2022

The Parsnip Ship announces a free in-person podcast recording of Sea Longing by Nina Ki. The event will be held Monday, December 19th 2022 at The Mark O'Donnell Theater in Downtown Brooklyn (160 Schermerhorn St.) at 8pm.
share