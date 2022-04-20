Brooklyn Center For The Arts Announces 2022 Virtual Gala

Brooklyn Center for the Arts has announced its 2022 Virtual Gala Presentation. The purpose of this year's Virtual Gala presentation is to raise funds toward the revitalization of the company's facility, innovative pre-professional arts programs, school partnerships, community performance events, and most importantly their scholarship fund for young artists!

This Virtual Gala presentation was shot by the BRIC Media Company through their Media Capture Technical Assistance Grant program for non- profit organizations.

This event includes performances by artists/ students who have performed with Alvin Ailey 2, American Ballet Theater Studio Company, School of American Ballet, Brooklyn United Marching Band, MADD Rhythms Tap Group, "So You Think You Can Dance'', Laguardia High School (FAME school), Tony Bennet's Frank Sinatra School of the Arts, and so much more!

Director/Curator Tristan Grannum (Associate Artistic Director of BCA) saw the need for this event, not only by creating a performance platform for professional artists of color to showcase their artistry, but also a space to connect a diverse range of artists with each other, as well as with the next generation of aspiring young artists. Tristan himself is a product of arts education in the DOE of New York City. Receiving his first exposure to dance from his local middle school to then receiving formal ballet training at the acclaimed Laguardia High School (FAME school). After a domestic/ international career with various ballet companies, Tristan had the urge to return to his roots back in Brooklyn to uplift and nurture students of color who lacked access to high quality arts training. He developed BCA's school partnership program to combat this major social/financial barrier students of color often face. Currently several of the schools BCA is in partnership with, are schools Tristan once attended as an adolescent. This year's Virtual Gala presentation directly supports Brooklyn Center for the Arts' school partnership program across New York City.

Performers and speakers to include:

Misty Copeland (Speaker): American Ballet Theater principal dancer, making her the first African American woman to ever be promoted to the position in the company's 75-year history. She is a world renowned ballerina who has been featured in numerous commercials, magazines, and books

Gideon Frankel (Speaker): A proud LaGuardia High School Vocal major and graduate now the principal of Tony Bennet's Frank Sinatra School Of The Arts in Astoria, Queens. Studied Broadcast Journalism in college and worked in the TV News industry before becoming a film teacher at FSSA in 2011.

Carol Lonnie (Speaker): She has been a Dance Director in the DOE for over 32 years. Trained at New York School of Ballet and Alvin Ailey school on full scholarship. Graduated with BFA from Rutgers University, Masters from NYU. Performed with Battery Dance, Charles Moore, backup Letoya Jackson,

School of American Ballet students (Performer): One of the most prestigious ballet training institutions in the world. In its 86 year history SAB has produced some of the biggest ballet stars domestically and internationally while being a feeder school into the New York City Ballet.

Brooklyn United Marching Band (Performer): The Brooklyn United Music and Arts Program (BU) is a community-based organization that serves New York City youth through its marching band. They have performed at the VMA's, GMA, Brooklyn Nets game, and the 2021 Met Ball Gala.

Grace Anne Pierce (Performer) She is a graduate of the JKO school at American Ballet Theatre where she was on full scholarship from the age of 11 until graduation. Formerly with Ballet West and the American Ballet Theatre Studio Company. She has also been a guest principal artist at Teatro alla Scala in Italy

Elijah Lancaster (Performer): Currently is in his 2nd season with Alvin Ailey's 2nd company. Trained at The Ailey School, where he graduated from the Certificate Program. Since then, he's performed with XY Dance Project, Ailey II, The Black Iris Project, in Alvin Ailey's Memoria in 2016, 2017, 2022 at New York City Center.

Bobby Major (Performer): Bobby "Anime" Major is a dancer who has appeared on "So you think you can dance '' television series and currently dances with Brooklyn Ballet. He uses a mixture of popping and flexing to create a style that reflects various moods of the human condition.

Jelena Cingara (Performer) She has a DMA (Doctorate) in piano performance from The University of Utah. During her career she has played in venues such as: Libby Gardner, Dumke, Abravanel hall, and Kenley amphitheater, Carnegie Hall, Arts and Letters Club, Walter Hall, and Ettore Mazzoleni Halls in Toronto.

Brian Wong (Performer) Trained/Graduated from The Juilliard School and Eastman School of Music. Fellowships from Aspen Music Festival, LA Song Fest. Currently staff pianist at Juilliard and Manhattan School of Music.

Hanna Inui (Performer) Japanese pianist, composer, improviser. She studied at The New School College of Performing Arts and earned a Bachelor for Fine Arts (Jazz Piano) with honors.

Denielle Gray (Performer)She received a dual degree in Acting and Vocal Performance from CalIfornia Institute of the Arts and has graced many stages regionally and internationally. She has sung background for artists such as Patti LaBelle, Kirk Franklin and Karen Clark Sheard and opened for Bebe Rexha on the "All Your Fault Tour." Favorite theater credits include: Till:The Musical(Off-Broadway)

Al Jabril Muhammod (Performer)B.A. Music New Jersey City University M.M. Performance Montclair State University. He is currently a music teacher in Philadelphia PA as well as a freelance composer and Opera performer.

Courtney Cochran (Performer) Courtney Renee Cochran is a dancer, choreographer, and teacher currently on faculty at Brooklyn Ballet, The Billie Holiday Theatre, and American Ballet Theatre. As a freelance artist she has danced with Brooklyn Ballet, The Black Iris Project, and Dance Theatre of Harlem She was selected to be a part of Dance Lab Female Choreographers of Color in Ballet where her work was presented at Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

Jabowen Dixon (Performer) He is most notably known as one of the founding members of the world-renowned tap dance company M.A.D.D. Rhythms. As a tap dancer, he has performed at venues all across the United States, events and projects such as halftime for the Chicago Bulls, featured roles in major motion picture films, national and international television spots

Justin Chance (Performer) Trumpet performer and Music Educator, received his training and BS in Music Education with a focus in instrumental music from South Carolina State University. Chance has performed with gospel, brass, jazz, contemporary, classical and marching ensembles across the country. He has also performed at festivals with Solange, Sampha, L'orel, Joshua Rogers and others.

Will Ervin (Performer) He has presented his choreography at the Joyce Theatre in partnership with Future Dance Festival and the Martha Graham Dance Company, the Martha Graham Studios as part of the Eryc Taylor New Choreographer Grant, and toured the Tri-State area with his own company Erv Works Dance.

Kameron Triche (Performer)Trained at the prestigious Rock School for Dance Education. She placed 3rd in contemporary ballet for YAGP. Formally a guest artist with Syracuse City Ballet Company. Kameron is currently freelancing in New York City where she participates in various projects.

Kafele Bandele (Performer) Kafele has worked with artists such as Gregory Porter, Musiq Soulchild, and Kid Cudi, to name a few. is a musician, producer, and singer that creates music that spans many genres. With a strong background in Jazz, he has been able to expand into other genres, including house music, hip hop, soul, and electronic.

Brooklyn Center for the Arts is an arts organization that specializes in providing access to classical and contemporary art forms for underprivileged individuals across Brooklyn. BCA was the result of a vision that residents of Brooklyn and beyond would have a place to tap into, develop, and perfect their natural gifting. The heart of the vision is to provide superior instruction in all the artistic disciplines - Dance, Instrumental Music, Vocal, Drama, Visual Arts, and more. Through innovative programming the company has serviced over 5,000 youth, adults, and seniors across New York City.