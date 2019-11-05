Brooklyn Academy of Music And Aperture Present THE NEW BLACK VANGUARD

Brooklyn Academy Of Music (BAM) and Aperture present The New Black Vanguard, a talk moderated by writer and critic Antwaun Sargent as he engages with the work of four emerging and established Black photographers who are pushing the fashion industry towards an inclusive future.

The featured photographers-Arielle Bobb-Willis, Micaiah Carter, Tyler Mitchell, and Dana Scruggs - join Sargent as they consider their photography in the collection and the cross-pollination between art, fashion, and culture in constructing an image.

The evening celebrates the launch of Sargent's The New Black Vanguard: Photography between Art and Fashion. The richly illustrated book addresses the radical transformation taking place in fashion, art, and the visual vocabulary around beauty and the body.

The evening will also include an audience Q&A and book signing. Co-presented by BAM and Aperture BAM Rose Cinemas (30 Lafayette Ave) Nov 13 at 7pm Tickets: $20.





