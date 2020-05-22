BkONE Productions Takes Its Performances To The Live Stream

brooklynONE productions (bkONE) was looking forward to a productive 2020. Coming off a strong production of Godspell in 2018, and taking some time to reorganize for 2020. They were ready to kick things off. 2020, however had other plans.

"We had plans to produce some works in NYC in March, then go into the summer strong with our annual Brooklyn Shakespeare Festival", said Artistic Director Anthony Marino "we even had tentative plans for a one act festival in the fall, it doesn't look like we will get to any of it."

Choosing between a year of inactivity or adaptation, they chose to regroup and adapt to the given circumstances.

"Pretty quickly, we started to experiment with Zoom as a format to produce works on" said Nicole Ferguson-Rodriguez, bkONE's Company Manager "then it was a matter of sending it to Facebook Live and YouTube"

With that the bkONE streaming series was born. Leaning on their strong actor ensemble, bkONE gathered actors Anthony Noto, Dani Marie, Anton Koval, Stephanie Sottile, Tess Noto, John Capo, Nicole Ashley Franz, Christopher Ellis, Joanna Connolly, Walter Costello, Jon Rozner, Anthony DeVito, Valerie Cirillo, Brandon Thomas Martin and more to jump in and perform in various works from Shakespeare to David Ives and beyond. In particular were works feature in cooperation with Frederick Stroppel and Bill Cissna, two playwright friends of bkONE.

Next up, bkONE productions is seeking submissions of works being written during the pandemic.

"We want to highlight works that include the perspective of what people are going through right now, works written specifically with Zoom in mind, we hope for some creative collaborations" said Marino.

The Pandemic Project: Conversations in Quarantine is currently accepting submissions of all kinds at www.bkONE.org/pandemic or you can email Submit@brooklynONE.org directly.

The bkONE streaming series can be seen on bkONE's Facebook page. www.facebook.com/bkoneproductions/live. bkONE plans to continue producing work via Live Stream and video for the foreseeable future until they are able to once again present Live in person theatre.

