BRIC Announces Programming for Upcoming Exhibition Latinx Abstract

BRIC, is sharing the programming for their upcoming exhibition, Latinx Abstract. Opening on January 21, 2021, the exhibition asserts the enduring legacy of abstraction among ten cross-generational Latinx artists. The exhibition will remain on view through May 2, 2021 both virtually and in-person at BRIC House (647 Fulton St), Wed-Sat 11am-6pm, at reduced capacity. Visitors are encouraged to make a reservation 48 hrs in advance using this form and are asked to limit their time in the space to an hour. In order to maintain social distancing and keep our community safe, BRIC asks all individuals entering their space to comply with their COVID House Rules. Temperature checks are required upon entry and masks must be worn at all times. In-person viewing availability is subject to change, in accordance with city and state health authorities.

Latinx Abstract presents a cross-generational survey of ten artists: Candida Alvarez, Karlos Cárcamo, Maria Chávez, Alejandro Guzmán, Glendalys Medina, Freddy Rodríguez, Fanny Sanín, Mary Valverde, Vargas-Suarez Universal, and Sarah Zapata. The exhibition is curated by BRIC's Chief Curator, Elizabeth Ferrer. While engaging with art historical influences that range from pre-Columbian art to modernism in Europe and the United States, the artwork in this exhibition reveals an unusually broad range of sources and influences. They include Indigenous and Afro-Caribbean spiritual beliefs; mathematics, astronomy, and computer science; and aspects of popular culture like graffiti and hip hop. Latinx Abstract is a timely reassessment of American art history, as well as an expansion of the possibilities for abstraction.

In line with BRIC's commitment to accessibility, admission to the exhibition and the accompanying programming is free and open to the public. To learn more, visit bricartsmedia.org

LATINX ABSTRACT PROGRAMMING & EVENT HIGHLIGHTS



A Conversation with Emily Oliveira and Sarah Zapata

Wed, Feb 17, 7PM | Zoom | Free

Scholar Macarena Gómez-Barris will lead a conversation with Emily Oliveira and Sarah Zapata, artists exhibiting work at BRIC in I Saw God and She Wasn't Made of Money (Oliveira, BRIC Project Room) and Latinx Abstract (Zapata, BRIC Gallery). These two friends will discuss their shared interests in queer futurity, decolonized narratives, drag, and arpilleras.

Fri, Mar 12, 7PM | Zoom | FreeExhibition curator Elizabeth Ferrer will moderate a discussion with three artists participating inLatinx Abstract: Candida Alvarez, Karlos Cárcamo, and Vargas-Suarez Universal. The eveningwill also include a virtual walk-through of the exhibition.