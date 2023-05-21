BOMBA AND THE COQUÍ to Open Piper Theatre Production's Summer Season

Click Here, now in its 23rd season, continues its commitment to developing new musicals in their third season of THE MUSICALS NOW FESTIVAL.

This year's production of the Musicals Now Festival will present Bomba and the Coquí by Ana Garcia with Book & Lyrics by Ana Garcia and Lou Rodgers and directed by Omar Perez. The play will perform at Gallery Players' 99-seat theater at 199 14th Street in Brooklyn, NY. The family-friendly musical is about a mischievous little girl who discovers a magical frog only to have it stolen by her evil teacher. The play celebrates Puerto Rican culture and pride with an original score, bright and flowing costumes, imaginative staging, and a humorous script by an exciting emerging artist. Performances will be June 15 - 25.

The creative team includes Omar Perez (Director), Anthony Carillo and Ami Milan (Music Directors), Wheeler Moon (Light Design), Jimmy Kavetas (Sound Design), Josh Rothenberg (Set Design), Deanna Joy Marino (Costume Design), and Milteri Tucker Concepcion from Bombazo Dance Company as the Puerto Rican Cultural Advisor. Actors include Lauren Brown, Ian Cortina, Aaliyana Garcia Rivera, Sabria Lopez, Miranda Lopez Lechuga, Annabell Mizrahi, Yulio Rondon, and Jordi Viscarri.

Artistic Director John P. McEneny promises "an imaginative family-friendly new musical with a headstrong young protagonist that loses herself in the forests of Puerto Rico not just to discover her missing frog but to discover herself. This is truly a special story told by Latine artists with a commitment to celebrating their heritage.

Composer, Percussionist, and Music Teacher Ana Garcia is thrilled to be working with Piper Theater for this year's Musicals Now Festival! A graduate of NYU Tisch School of the Arts Graduate Musical Theater Writing Program (GMTWP), she has written several works for musical theater, but Bomba and the Coquí is her very first show "and thus is most near and dear to her heart." She hopes "you enjoy the show and find a little bit of yourself in Bomba!"

Now entering its third year, Piper Theatre Production is again producing the Musicals Now Festival, an incubator program for fostering new musicals. Each year, composer(s) are chosen to create an original musical, and Piper produces a fully mounted production with a professional director, music director, designers, and professional consultants. Past recipients include Jessie Fields and James Martinez Salem's Charlotte Lucas is 27 and Not Dead, and Mark Galinovsky and Lily Ali-Oshatz's Prospect Hill.

The play will have six free performances for local grammar schools, including PS 118, MS 51, PS 124, PS 261, and PS 39. Tickets are suggested at $20.00 / Concession $10.00 / Patron $30.00. piperbombaconqui@brownpapertickets.com

A community performance will be performed free outdoors to the public at the Old Stone House in Washington Park on June 28th at 7:00 pm. Click Here / Theoldstonehouse.org

This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

Piper Theatre Productions' programming is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.