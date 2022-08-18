BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange Announces Fall Open House and Block Party with Open Streets on 5th Ave in Park Slope 

Join us as we kick off our 2022/23 season with BAX's Open House/Block Party. The day includes free sample youth classes in the studio (ages 1-18) and fun collaborative activities for the whole family outside the BAX Building (on Fifth Avenue between 7-8th Streets)!

Meet some of the talented staff and teaching artists that compose the BAX community and try out classes in childhood creative play, tumbling, dance, and drama. BAX Education programs provide young artists with the opportunity to build performing arts techniques while putting special emphasis on creative choice-making, social justice, and the celebration of individual identity within the context of a whole community. As part of our mission to provide accessible programming, our youth classes are offered at sliding scale tiered tuition, with additional scholarships available. View the complete Open House schedule of free classes. Some highlights include: Boys Movement, Creative Drama, Creative Ballet, and Drag Performance.

Students (9+) experienced and/or curious to work as part of a year-long ensemble, develop, perform and direct in original choreography are also invited to check out BAX's advanced Performance Workshop Open Classes: Dance Performance Workshop and AcroBAX.

Ongoing fun and family-friendly movement & visual art-making activities will also be taking place outside the BAX Building as part of our block party.

We are absolutely thrilled to collaborate with the Park Slope Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District, which runs Open Streets in the neighborhood from April - October. For more info and to support the program, visit them here. We are also excited to work with local organizations such as Making Strides Against Breast Cancer and the American Cancer Society to bring the whole community together.



BAX Open House is a rain or shine event. RSVP for BAX's Open House and Block Party!



Ready to sign up for some classes this fall? Register for BAX's Fall Classes. Classes start Monday, September 12. Sliding scale tuition and scholarships are available.



All guests participating in indoor classes will need to show proof of COVID vaccination upon entry to the BAX building. Masks are optional but encouraged inside the BAX studios with the door(s) closed. All visitors should remain masked in shared public spaces like hallways, bathrooms, and stairwells. Paper masks will be provided for those that need them and cloth masks will be available for purchase as part of the event. Learn more about BAX's COVID policies.

BAX is on the second and third floors of the building with stairwells that extend from the ground floor entrance to the building's third floor. There is no elevator or ramp at this time. BAX is actively working on an extensive accessibility initiative and is committed to implementing ADA-compliant solutions that open the spaces to all. Learn more about BAX's commitment to accessibility.

BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange, founded in 1991, is a multigenerational arts organization nurturing creative expression and artistic process through education, residencies, and performance at the intersection of arts and social justice.

BAX is dedicated to serving artists in progress, from children to professionals, at all ages and stages of development. The multi-faceted nature of BAX programs annually invites over 10,000 students, families, artists, audiences, and community members to embark on, and share creative journeys. For three decades, BAX has honored the power of performing arts to connect and transform individuals and communities. The education programs, artist residencies, affordable rehearsal space, community engagement opportunities, mentorship, and performances, all center artists from historically underrepresented backgrounds and prioritize lived and embodied experiences, and access, regardless of ability to pay.