Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange Announces Fall Open House and Block Party with Open Streets on 5th Ave in Park Slope 

Meet some of the talented staff and teaching artists that compose the BAX community and try out classes in childhood creative play, tumbling, dance, and drama.

Register for Brooklyn News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 18, 2022  
BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange Announces Fall Open House and Block Party with Open Streets on 5th Ave in Park Slope 

Join us as we kick off our 2022/23 season with BAX's Open House/Block Party. The day includes free sample youth classes in the studio (ages 1-18) and fun collaborative activities for the whole family outside the BAX Building (on Fifth Avenue between 7-8th Streets)!

Meet some of the talented staff and teaching artists that compose the BAX community and try out classes in childhood creative play, tumbling, dance, and drama. BAX Education programs provide young artists with the opportunity to build performing arts techniques while putting special emphasis on creative choice-making, social justice, and the celebration of individual identity within the context of a whole community. As part of our mission to provide accessible programming, our youth classes are offered at sliding scale tiered tuition, with additional scholarships available. View the complete Open House schedule of free classes. Some highlights include: Boys Movement, Creative Drama, Creative Ballet, and Drag Performance.

Students (9+) experienced and/or curious to work as part of a year-long ensemble, develop, perform and direct in original choreography are also invited to check out BAX's advanced Performance Workshop Open Classes: Dance Performance Workshop and AcroBAX.

Ongoing fun and family-friendly movement & visual art-making activities will also be taking place outside the BAX Building as part of our block party.

We are absolutely thrilled to collaborate with the Park Slope Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District, which runs Open Streets in the neighborhood from April - October. For more info and to support the program, visit them here. We are also excited to work with local organizations such as Making Strides Against Breast Cancer and the American Cancer Society to bring the whole community together.

BAX Open House is a rain or shine event. RSVP for BAX's Open House and Block Party!

Ready to sign up for some classes this fall? Register for BAX's Fall Classes. Classes start Monday, September 12. Sliding scale tuition and scholarships are available.

All guests participating in indoor classes will need to show proof of COVID vaccination upon entry to the BAX building. Masks are optional but encouraged inside the BAX studios with the door(s) closed. All visitors should remain masked in shared public spaces like hallways, bathrooms, and stairwells. Paper masks will be provided for those that need them and cloth masks will be available for purchase as part of the event. Learn more about BAX's COVID policies.

BAX is on the second and third floors of the building with stairwells that extend from the ground floor entrance to the building's third floor. There is no elevator or ramp at this time. BAX is actively working on an extensive accessibility initiative and is committed to implementing ADA-compliant solutions that open the spaces to all. Learn more about BAX's commitment to accessibility.

BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange, founded in 1991, is a multigenerational arts organization nurturing creative expression and artistic process through education, residencies, and performance at the intersection of arts and social justice.

BAX is dedicated to serving artists in progress, from children to professionals, at all ages and stages of development. The multi-faceted nature of BAX programs annually invites over 10,000 students, families, artists, audiences, and community members to embark on, and share creative journeys. For three decades, BAX has honored the power of performing arts to connect and transform individuals and communities. The education programs, artist residencies, affordable rehearsal space, community engagement opportunities, mentorship, and performances, all center artists from historically underrepresented backgrounds and prioritize lived and embodied experiences, and access, regardless of ability to pay.




More Hot Stories For You


BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange Announces Fall Open House and Block Party with Open Streets on 5th Ave in Park Slope BAX/Brooklyn Arts Exchange Announces Fall Open House and Block Party with Open Streets on 5th Ave in Park Slope 
August 18, 2022

Join us as we kick off our 2022/23 season with BAX's Open House/Block Party. The day includes free sample youth classes in the studio (ages 1-18) and fun collaborative activities for the whole family outside the BAX Building (on Fifth Avenue between 7-8th Streets)! 
Smith Street Stage to Present Reimagining of MEASURE FOR MEASURE at The Mark O'Donnell TheaterSmith Street Stage to Present Reimagining of MEASURE FOR MEASURE at The Mark O'Donnell Theater
August 18, 2022

SMITH STREET STAGE has announced their reimagining of William Shakespeare’s  MEASURE FOR MEASURE, directed by Raquel Chavez and Beth Ann Hopkins. MEASURE FOR MEASURE will play a three-week limited engagement at The Mark O’Donnell Theater at The Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center.
St. Ann's Warehouse Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring MONSOON WEDDING & MoreSt. Ann's Warehouse Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring MONSOON WEDDING & More
August 17, 2022

Drawing inspiration from concerts that evolved from Brooklyn front porches to its own rooftop balcony and large-scale exhibitions mounted on its exterior facade, St. Ann’s Warehouse will return, merging public art, theater, and activism at a whole new level.
Flatbush Back-to-School Giveaway Announced At Kings TheatreFlatbush Back-to-School Giveaway Announced At Kings Theatre
August 16, 2022

Kings Theatre will host the second annual Back-To- School Party in partnership with the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, Flatbush Avenue BID, Church Avenue BID, Target, MetroPlus Health, Empire BlueCross BlueShield HealthPlus, Honeydew Drop, Cookies Department Store, McDonald's and Council Member Rita Joseph.
Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation to Present IT WAS ALL A DREAM: A Musical 20th Anniversary CelebrationAsase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation to Present IT WAS ALL A DREAM: A Musical 20th Anniversary Celebration
August 16, 2022

The Brooklyn-based Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater, founded by Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation in 2002, will be premiering their new original musical It Was All a Dream, in celebration of the Foundation's 20th Anniversary on August 20, 2022 at 7pm at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center.