BAM to Screen New Restoration of Ang Lee's PUSHING HANDS, April 1â€”7

Ripe for rediscovery, Pushing Hands (1991) is the debut film from Oscar-winning director Ang Lee, and the first in his informal trilogy of films-including Eat Drink Man Woman and The Wedding Banquet-focused on family. From April 1-7 BAM presents a theatrical run of a new restoration of Lee's undersung comedic-drama about family, immigration, and assimilation.

Pushing Hands stars Sihung Lung-who would go on to appear in The Wedding Banquet and Eat Drink Man Woman-as Mr. Chu, an elderly tai chi master, recently relocated from Beijing. Mr. Chu struggles to adjust to life in New York, living with his Americanized son Alex and white daughter-in-law, Martha.

When he begins teaching tai chi at a local school, his desire to make a meaningful connection comes to fruition in the most unexpected of ways. Co-written by collaborator James Schamus, Pushing Hands was selected by the 1992 Berlin International Film Festival. In English and Mandarin with English subtitles.

Restoration courtesy of Film Movement

Information about the film's run can be found here: https://www.bam.org/film/2022/pushing-hands.