BAM Will Be Presenting THE END OF EDDY, An Adaptation of Edouard Louis' Coming-Of-Age Story

Édouard Louis' powerful 2014 autobiographical novel, The End of Eddy, was published when he was 21 and immediately put him on the literary map. A coming-of-age story of a young gay man facing homophobia in a French village, the book also reveals the hopelessness and violence of a depressed, post-industrial region. Eddy's path to survival is "a mesmerizing story about difference and adolescence..." (The New York Times).

This groundbreaking stage adaptation of the book, tailored for a young audience by Scotland's Untitled Projects and London's Unicorn Theatre, premiered as part of the Edinburgh International Festival in 2018. It is presented in its US premiere at BAM's Next Wave-the first season under Artistic Director David Binder, in which all artists are making BAM debuts. Amid an ingenious set, James Russell-Morley and Oseloka Obi play Eddy, as well as family members and villagers via video monitors. The production conveys the anguish of Eddy's upbringing through vivid storytelling and rich observations on social class and sexuality.

The End of Eddy is part of a series of events celebrating Édouard Louis in collaboration with St. Ann's Warehouse, which will also present a theatrical adaptation of Édouard Louis' History of Violence (Nov 13-Dec 1) during its 40th Anniversary Season.

Born Eddy Bellegueule in Hallencourt, France, in 1992, Édouard Louis is a novelist and the editor of a scholarly work on the social scientist Pierre Bourdieu. He is the author of The End of Eddy, History of Violence, and Who Killed My Father.

Untitled Projects/Unicorn Theatre (UK)

Based on the book En finir avec Eddy Bellegueule by Édouard Louis

Adapted by Pamela Carter

Directed by Stewart Laing

Set and costume design by Hyemi Shin

Video design by Finn Ross

Lighting design by Zerlina Hughes

Sound design by Josh Anio Grigg

BAM Fisher (Fishman Space) 321 Ashland Pl

Nov 14-16 at 7:30pm; Nov 17 at 5pm; Nov 19-21 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $25 (recommended for ages 16+)

Talk: Édouard Louis, moderated by Alexandra Schwartz

Co-presented by BAM and St. Ann's Warehouse

In conjunction with The End of Eddy and History of Violence

Nov 11 at 7pm

BAM Fisher (Fishman Space), 321 Ashland Pl

Tickets: $20 ($10 for BAM members)

Photo credit: Sarah Walker





