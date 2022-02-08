BAM Introduces New President, Gina Duncan

BAM Board Chair Nora Ann Wallace today announced the appointment of Gina Duncan as the organization's new president. The appointment marks a return to BAM for Duncan, who previously served as its first vice president of film and strategic programming.

"We saw Gina's extraordinary leadership skills firsthand during her four years steering BAM's film and strategic programming initiatives," said Board Chair Nora Ann Wallace. "She has the ability to bring people together toward clear goals and she understands that BAM must always evolve in order to nurture new audiences and champion innovative programming. We are excited to have her back and look forward to working with her once again."

"I am grateful to Nora Ann and the board for this opportunity," said Gina Duncan. "Celebrating BAM's rich legacy while invigorating and elevating the forward-thinking, distinctive programming in service to our community of artists and adventurous audiences is an honor. I step into this role confident that we are positioned to keep BAM a vital and visible cultural arts institution for another 160 years and beyond."

"I am delighted to have the chance to work with Gina once again," said David Binder, BAM's Artistic Director. "Our ambitious mission to present cutting-edge programs will continue to thrive under her passionate and visionary leadership."

"Leading the institution over the last year has revealed so many incredible opportunities for collaboration and growth, and we are all thrilled to continue to do this work with Gina's guidance," said Co-Interim President Coco Killingsworth. "Gina's vision for strategic programming and perseverance proved instrumental to our audience and artist engagement during the onset of COVID, demonstrating leadership at the highest level," said Co-Interim President, Elizabeth Moreau. Co-Interim President Jennifer Anglade added, "We begin to write this new chapter in BAM's extraordinary legacy with a president who epitomizes trust, grit, and strategic thinking. We look forward to reinforcing BAM's foundation together, from which we will build a meaningful and forward-facing organization."

Duncan returns to BAM from The Sundance Institute where she served as Producing Director since September 2020. During her tenure, she was responsible for producing the Sundance Film Festival online and in-person, as well as managing the Institute's year-round operations. As Producing Director, she was an integral part of fiscal and artistic planning and oversight for the Institute.

Prior to Sundance, Duncan joined BAM's executive team in January 2017 as Associate Vice President, Film-a newly-created role overseeing BAM Rose Cinemas and the institution's repertory film program. Under her leadership, its film program flourished, and a revolutionary approach to repertory programming which centered underrepresented voices in cinema was recognized as a "vital" part of the New York film landscape by The New York Times. In 2019, she was promoted to Vice President, Film and Strategic Programming, adding Humanities and Archives to her portfolio. Duncan also served as interim head of Marketing and Communications during the first six months of the pandemic and led BAM's curatorial team in transitioning to programs online to reach audiences across the nation.

Before BAM, Duncan was a film and community programmer at Jacob Burns Film Center and has produced film, TV, and theater for artists including Titus Kaphar, Ja'tovia Gary, and comedian Mike Birbiglia. Gina started her career at NFL Films where she received a 2004 Sports Emmy Award for her work on HBO's Inside the NFL. She is a board member for SPACE on Ryder Farm, and serves on the advisory board of Jacob Burns Film Center's Creative Culture Fellowship, and on the editorial advisory board for SEEN, a film and visual culture journal produced by BlackStar Projects.