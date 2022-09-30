BAM Announces Fun Fall Programming For Very Young Audiences, Music, Film and BAMboo!

BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) announced the 2022 BAMkids fall programming slate as part of its year-round arts events for kids and families. Each year, BAM seeks out the world's most fascinating film, music, and arts engagements to present to its young audiences. Programmed in collaboration with the BAMkids Parent Advisory Circle, BAMkids' offerings strive to meet families where they are.

Programs include the return of the Best of the BAMkids Film Festival presented in association with Northwest Film Forum and Melbourne International Animation Festival, a high-energy concert by music and social justice artist Fyütch, and Brooklyn's beloved Halloween family block party BAMboo! featuring treats, games, a costume contest, family-friendly short films, and much more.

"We are thrilled to continue to share adventurous cinematic stories and upbeat music inspired by social justice themes for young audiences," said BAM Director of Family Programming and BAMkids, Steven McIntosh. "BAMkids aspires to offer an irreplaceable arts experience to the fall performing arts landscape and create an environment where all are welcomed and represented."

Tickets for BAMkids programming go on sale on October 7 for the general public (October 6 for Members). BAMboo! activities are all free to the public. Please visit BAM.org/kids for more details. Detailed program information is below.