Arts in the Armed Forces, Founded by Adam Driver, Receives $100,000 Challenge Grant From Craig Newmark Philanthropies

Arts in the Armed Forces, founded by actor and Marine Adam Driver, has announced that it has received a $100,000 challenge grant from Craig Newmark Philanthropies to launch its inaugural AITAF Action Fund on July 1st, 2020.

The AITAF Action Fund is a newly created fund that will offer strategic reserves so that AITAF can respond quickly where they are needed most. In the past, AITAF has received requests from military installations for their arts programming in order to build community and boost morale after a particularly disruptive event on base. With an Action Fund in place, AITAF can execute immediate requests without having to raise specific unbudgeted funds in an instant.

AITAF will be calling on its audience and supporters to join along with their own #AITAFActionFund stories on social media, asking everyone to join in, donate, and share their experience of how they've turned to the arts in difficult times.

Every dollar donated to the AITAF Action Fund, up to $100,000, will be matched by Craig Newmark Philanthropies. Supporters can visit https://donate.aitaf.org/actionfund to make a contribution.

Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You