Ariel Gitlin and Amanda Giobbi Are Bringing WE LOVE YOU to Union Hall

Jan. 3, 2020  
WE LOVE YOU: A FUCKING POSITIVE COMEDY SHOW is coming to Union Hall.


Ariel and Amanda love you. Amanda Giobbi and Ariel Gitlin love you. We may not have met you but we love you. We love you for being bad at puzzles, for being lactose intolerant, and for pretending you didn't like Game of Thrones when you actually just didn't understand what's going on.

Please join the hilariously positive Ariel and Amanda as they welcome some people they love to do some comedy that they will love and that they know you'll love too.

LOCATION:

UNION HALL: 702 Union Street Brooklyn, NY, 11215 (btwn. 5th and 6th aves)

COST:

$8 PRESALE, $10 AT DOOR

DATE + TIME:

Friday, January 31st Doors 7pm. show 7:30pm
FOLLOWED BY FREE KARAOKE HOSTED BY IMPRACTICAL JOKERS' Jay Miller.

WEBSITE

https://www.unionhallny.com/e/we-love-you-a-fucking-positive-comedy-show-83003310135/


HOSTED BY:

Ariel Gitlin (HBO's Crashing, UCB) Amanda Giobbi (Power Hour, UCB)

FEATURING:

Michael Hartney (JFL New Faces, UCBT, Broadway's School of Rock), Alise Morales ( Betches, Our Cartoon President), Natasha Vaynblat (Comedy Central, Natasha Wears Clothes)



