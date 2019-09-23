A4 Announces Creative Fundraiser 10/22

The Asian American Arts Alliance welcomes guests to creatively celebrate in advance of Halloween on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 6:30 to 9:00 pm. A4 will host a silent auction featuring costumes, masks, artwork, and couture items made by Asian American artists and designers. As a service organization that works to support artists, A4 will share all proceeds from the silent auction sales evenly with the artists and designers. Ticket sales from the event will support A4's ongoing programs to ensure equity and opportunities for Asian American artists and arts organizations.

The event will also feature DJ sets by OHYUNG and Yasmin Adele Majeed, an open bar with Hendrick's Gin and Glenfiddich Single Malt Whisky craft cocktails, light fare by Bessou, and dessert by Lady M.

Participating artists and designers include: Miya Ando, Bonny Cai, Humberto Leon & Carol Lim (Opening Ceremony), Tin Nguyen & Daniel Chew (CFGNY), Su Jung Chang, Maia Chao, Ji Won Choi, Cecile Chong, Grace Duong, Jacob Hashimoto, Arlan Huang, Sam Ita, Jeanne Jalandoni, Harriet Jung, Jules Kim, Nina Kuo, Sowon Kwon, Bliss Lau, Bing Lee, Joyce Yu-Jean Lee, Christopher Lin, Wyna Liu, Katherine Tzu-Lan Mann, Jiha Moon, Gabriella Mozo, Eun-Ha Paek, Charita Patamikakorn, Athena Robles, Mika Song, Tattfoo Tan, Yeohlee Teng, Richard Tsao, Meiyi Yang, Chen Wang, Lu Zhang, and others.

Individual tickets are $150; Couples are $250; VIP tables are $1,000 and include 10 tickets. Tickets may be purchased online at:

www.tickettailor.com/events/asianamericanartsalliance/229306

or by calling A4 at 212-941-9208, extension 5.

Host Committee (list in formation): Aparna Balaraman * Christina Chao * Anita Chiu * Amy Hau & Fred Hansen * Leslie Kuo & Jackson Loo * Ronald D. Lee * Ashvini Persaud * Athena Robles & G. Richard Dodge, Jr. * Mark Swicegood * Amy Yong





