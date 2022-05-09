2022 Van Lier Fellowship Recipient Announced

The Asian American Arts Alliance has announced the selection of Connor Sen Warnick for its 2022 Van Lier Fellowship. The fellowship includes a $6,000 unrestricted cash award and eight months of professional development training and career support to foster the next milestone of Warnick's artistic career.

This fellowship is made possible with support from the Edward and Sally Van Lier Fund through the New York Community Trust. Created by the will of Sally Van Lier, the Trust carries out Edward and Sally Van Lier's legacy of arts appreciation by supporting arts groups and training programs to provide education, training, or other support.

The 2022 Van Lier review panel was composed of the following respected leaders in the field of visual art: Hisham Akira Bharoocha, Multi-Disciplinary Artist, Maia Chao, Artist and 2018 Van Lier Fellow; Chitra Ganesh, Artist; Patrick Jaojoco, Writer, Organizer, and Musician; and Eugenie Tsai, John and Barbara Vogelstein Senior Curator, Contemporary Art, at the Brooklyn Museum.

"On behalf of the board and staff at A4, I am thrilled to present this fellowship to such an outstanding and promising talent," said Lisa Gold, A4's Executive Director. "We are honored to administer the Van Lier Fellowship on behalf of the New York Community Trust and are incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to recognize such a gifted Asian American artist. Connor has a unique voice and vision combined with a curiosity and heightened perception of the seemingly quotidian moments of our lives which he captures and elevates with a poetic lens."

On receipt of his award, Connor noted, "I am deeply honored and humbled to be selected as the 2022 A4 Van Lier Fellow in Visual Arts. Over the next six months, as I develop further as a filmmaker, I intend to complete new work that will assert fresh ways of self-determining facets of the Asian-American experience, both past and present, in an effort to counteract cycles of misinterpretation, inequality, and prejudice."