Give A Note Foundation, which provides support for K-12 public school music education programs nationwide, has announced a significant contribution from Atlanta-based Huber Engineered Materials (HEM), part of J.M. Huber Corporation, which is among the country's largest family-owned businesses.

HEM's donation supports J.M Huber Corporation's "Huber Helps" program, which aims to donate 1% of the corporation's net income annually to not-for-profit organizations around the world.

The $15,500 donation from HEM to Give A Note Foundation will be used to purchase new percussion equipment for five Atlanta elementary schools to help launch band programs in those schools. The district recently hired a new music teacher specifically to add band programs to these elementary schools, none of which previously had a band program in place. The five Mays cluster elementary schools benefiting from the donation are Beecher Hills, Cascade, Miles, West Manor, and Peyton Forest.

The donation will be presented October 4,10am-11am at a presentation celebration at West Manor Elementary School (570 Lynhurst Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30311), attended by dignitaries and politicos including: musician/producer/iconic tech influencer Craig King, who has worked with top-flight musicians including Ray Charles, Quincy Jones and Kanye West; HEM President Dan Krawczyk; HEM VP of HR Sharon Noble; Atlanta Public Schools Fine Arts Coordinator Dr. Sara Womack, among others.

Give A Note CEO Beth Slusher says HEM's investment "will be life-changing for the children who attend these schools. Learning an instrument at an early age increases cognitive development, can raise IQ levels by 20% and significantly improves student success in school. We're so grateful that HEM has stepped up to make music education a priority in schools." She says that GAN is also providing $1000 worth of instrument-specific PPE bell covers that allow students to come together and play music safely.

Dan Krawczyk, HEM President says, "I am very pleased to partner with GAF to support the needs of HEM's local communities. I have always been a supporter of the arts and in particular music. I believe playing an instrument builds a broader more diverse student population while helping to develop mathematical skills. While I am not musically inclined, I believe all kids should have access and the opportunity to learn to play a musical instrument and I am proud that Huber Engineered Materials can play a small part in providing that access."

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring says, "I thank HEM and the GAN Foundation for this grant and their partnership with Atlanta Public Schools. As a former high school bandmember I know first-hand the benefits of participation, especially at the elementary level where students develop fine motor skills. Band empowers our scholars to make instrumental music, but it also enhances math and science outcomes and so much more. Discipline, rigor, and persistence are just some of the skills developed through band, and now our five Mays cluster scholars will equitably have the chance to access band instruction without barriers."

Music educators at the five schools are looking forward to setting up a band program. Cynthia Gunner, Principal of Peyton Forest Elementary School, says "Music boosts dopamine, lowers cortisol and makes you feel great. Your brain is better on music." Reginald Lawrence, West Manor Elementary Principal, agrees saying "Music Education is the connecting factor for all disciplines of learning."