Wynnum Fringe Festival Returns For 2021

Wynnum Fringe is back for an even bigger and better year when it takes over the Brisbane bayside streets of Wynnum from 16 to 21 November 2021.

Brisbane's home of fringe is seeking local artists and performers from a range of creative and cultural disciplines to be involved in the six-day showcase.

With 22 sold-out shows and more than 50 events featuring 150 artists performing for an in-person and online audience of 45,000 worldwide over three days within a COVID-safe environment, Wynnum Fringe's festival debut in 2020 was a massive success.

Wynnum Fringe is the passion project of Wynnum-based producer, actor and singer Tom Oliver, a beloved Brisbane performer who has toured with Marcia Hines in global disco phenomenon VELVET and A Day on the Green, to name a few career highlights.

This year, along with artists, Mr Oliver is calling on additional Wynnum venues to register their interest and be involved in Wynnum Fringe 2021. Artist & Venue applications are open now until 6th of May for Wynnum Fringe 2021.

Learn more and register at https://www.wynnumfringe.com/.