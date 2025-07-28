The Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble Performs A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On a midsummer night, four young lovers-embroiled in a love quadrangle-escape the constraints of the city and flee into the woods just outside Athens. There, the line between the real world and the fairy realm begins to blur. Throw in a pair of feuding magical monarchs, a shapeshifting hobgoblin, and a troupe of amateur actors, and they're in for a wild, wild night.

This August, the Queensland Shakespeare Ensemble (QSE) is set to enchant audiences with a bold and vibrant production of A Midsummer Night's Dream at PIP Theatre in Milton.

Full of live music, comic confusion, and the messy, transformative power of love (with a dash of potent potion), this production of one of Shakespeare's greatest comedies is sure to warm even the coldest of hearts this winter.

Directed by Core Ensemble member Angus Thorburn in his QSE directorial debut, this production bursts with energy. Known for their rich, accessible performances of Shakespeare, QSE promises a heartfelt, hilarious take on this timeless story.

The ensemble features some of Brisbane's brightest classical talents. QSE Artistic Director Rob Pensalfini takes on the role of the enthusiastic weaver-turned-thespian, Bottom. Rebecca Murphy, the company's General Manager and a long-time Core Ensemble member, plays the commanding Oberon and the quirky Starveling. Claire Pearson returns to the QSE stage as the regal and rebellious Titania, alongside the hapless Snout. Together with a dynamic cast, this Dream promises an evening of pure theatrical delight.

The Ensemble will once again be running its Shakespeare Beyond initiatives: A Night At The Theatre (ANATT) and Relaxed Performance as part of the season. Established in 2016, ANATT invites patrons to donate the price of a ticket. QSE then works with community partners such as the Australian Red Cross, Communify, Brisbane Youth Services, and Arafmi to share tickets with people who might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience live theatre.

A Relaxed Performance will be held at 2pm on Saturday, August 23rd. Relaxed Performances are designed to welcome people who may enjoy a more relaxed performance environment, including (but not limited to) people with autism or individuals with sensory sensitivity. Parents and caregivers may also find the inclusive atmosphere relaxing with audience members free to move, speak, and respond throughout the performance.

CREATIVE TEAM:

Angus Thorburn Director

Rebecca Murphy Assistant Director/Movement Coordinator

Kylii Davies Production Manager

Jordan Ferguson Stage Manager

Josh Murphy Set and Props Designer

Harmony Barath Costume Designer

Rob Pensalfini Co-Music Director

Liliana Macarone Co-Music Director

Ziggy Enoch Lighting Designer

Jason McKell Fight Coordinator

Loretta Donnelly Costume Assistant

Marisa Bucolo Assistant Stage Manager (Performance) & Costume Assistant

Eleanor Shaw UQ Secondment (Rehearsal) & Lighting Operator

CAST:

Claire Pearson Titania, Snout

Dom Tennison Egeus, Snug, Mustardseed

Eamon Langton Demetrius

Emily Croft Puck

James Enwright Philostrate, Flute, Cobweb

Jason Nash Theseus, Peaseblossom

Leah Mustard Hermia

Liliana Macarone Quince

Meg Bennett Lysandra

Mikala Crawley Helena

Paris Lindner Hippolyta, Moth

Rebecca Murphy Oberon, Starveling

Rob Pensalfini Bottom