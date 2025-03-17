THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) Opens This May at QPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A laugh out loud all-new Australian production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) will premiere at Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC) from 15 May to 8 June 2025. The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) is a fast, furious, and side-splitting sprint through the Bard's best (and weirdest) moments.

Written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield, this irreverent romp condenses all 37 of Shakespeare's plays into 97 minutes of satire, physical comedy, and improvisation.

Performed by a cast of three, the show races through Shakespeare's tragedies, comedies, and histories with hilarity, melodrama, and a heavy dose of absurdity.

Audiences can expect tragic deaths, wild romances and more ridiculous wigs than a royal court as the performers attempt to tackle every play and sonnet in one whirlwind performance.

This new production will be presented by Queensland Performing Arts Centre, Woodward Productions and Neil Gooding Productions.

Alex Woodward of Woodward Productions said the companies couldn't wait to bring this all-new production to the Cremorne Stage with a brilliant creative team and cast.

“We are thrilled to have well-known actor and writer, Brisbane-born Darren Gilshenan (Colin From Accounts, Population 11, A Moody Christmas,) as Director and some of Brisbane's favorite comedic actors Amy Ingram,(Pride and Prejudice, Fourteen, Cinderella), Stephen Hirst (A Very Naughty Christmas, Merrily with Roll Along, Macbeth) and Tomas Pocilujko (Murder at the Manor, Antony and Cleopatra, Plied and Prejudice) as the trio of cast for this hilarious play.

“The play's humour will appeal to both Shakespeare enthusiasts and newcomers alike and offers an accessible and wildly entertaining take on the Bard's work.

“With our incredibly talented cast and creative team, we know this production will have audiences in stitches,” Mr Woodward said.

