QPAC Announces New Show Dates For Penn & Teller's First Ever Australian Tour

Queensland Performing Arts Centre today announced legendary magic duo Penn & Teller will finally appear in the Concert Hall from 22 June to 3 July 2022 as part of their first ever Australian tour.

The pair were to perform at QPAC in 2020, but throw in some emergency surgery and a pandemic, and the season was postponed twice. In a case of third time lucky, of their Australian debut, Teller said:

"I just love Australia. I learned to scuba dive in Cairns. I've eaten gelato at Circular Quay and enjoyed Shakespeare at the Opera House. I've scouted an underwater TV special near Melbourne, I've been bug-eyed at MONA and some of my dearest friends live there so it's about bloody time we brought our show down under, don't you think? It's once in a lifetime! See you in winter! ... What? It's winter in June?"

With a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Emmy-winning TV specials, sold out runs on Broadway; hundreds of outrageous appearances in everything from Friends, The Simpsons, The West Wing and The Big Bang Theory; to couch time with Conan O'Brien, Jay Leno and Stephen Colbert, comedy's most enduring team shows no signs of slowing down.

The "raucously funny" (TIME) "Evil Geniuses" (David Letterman) will bring their greatest magic tricks to a strictly limited season of their live show at QPAC.

Chalking up an amazing eight wins as 'Las Vegas Magicians of the Year', their two-decade-run at Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino makes them the longest-running and one of the most-beloved headline acts in Las Vegas history, outselling every other resident magician on The Strip.

They currently host the hit series Penn & Teller: Fool Us!, in which up-and-comers and magic veterans try to fool Penn & Teller for a chance to star in the duo's hit Las Vegas stage show. The series was nominated for a 2017 Critics' Choice Award and was renewed for a ninth season last month.

Their Showtime series, Penn & Teller: Bullshit! was nominated for 13 Emmys and was the longest-running series in the history of the network. The show tackled the fakes and frauds behind such topics as alien abduction, psychics and bottled water.

Along the way, they have written The New York Times Best Sellers, hosted their own Emmy-nominated variety show for FX, starred in their own specials for ABC, NBC and Comedy Central, and produced the critically lauded feature film documentary The Aristocrats.

Their documentary, Tim's Vermeer, follows Texas-based inventor Tim Jenison on his quest to discover the methods used by Dutch Master painter Johannes Vermeer, and was nominated for a BAFTA and shortlisted for the 2014 Oscars.

As inclusions in The New York Times Crossword and answers on Jeopardy and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Penn & Teller's status as cultural icons and the preeminent duo in comedy was reinforced when Katy Perry personally asked them to co-star in the video for her smash hit Waking Up in Vegas.

As individuals, they are just as prolific. Teller directed versions of Macbeth and The Tempest that toured to rave reviews from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, co-wrote and directed the Off-Broadway thriller Play Dead and has written two books.

Penn has written three books including The New York Times Best Sellers God No! and Presto. He hosted the game show Identity, donned his ballroom shoes for Dancing with the Stars, and showed his business savvy on two seasons of All-Star Celebrity Apprentice.

Tickets for Penn & Teller's QPAC season are on sale at 9am on Thursday 3 March via qpac.com.au or 136 246.