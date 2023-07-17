NOOSA Alive! Festival Reveals Full Programme, Kicking Off This Month

The Queensland Ballet will kick off the NOOSA alive! programme with the world premiere of its new work, Tartan & Tchaikovsky Mash.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 1 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
IL DIVO to Tour Australia in October & November Photo 2 IL DIVO to Tour Australia in October & November
DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Reveals Cast For 2023 Australian Tour Photo 3 DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Reveals Cast For 2023 Australian Tour
METAVERSE OF MAGIC Comes to QPAC in 2024 Photo 4 METAVERSE OF MAGIC Comes to QPAC in 2024

NOOSA Alive! Festival Reveals Full Programme, Kicking Off This Month

The NOOSA alive! Festival runs from 21 to 30 July 2023 in Noosaville, Queensland, Australia.

Over 25 events, strategically spread throughout Noosa region, celebrate 10 days of unique performing arts excitement. NOOSA alive! Festival creates stories within the natural setting of Noosa, each event has a story, a visual attraction and while the stage is set in Noosa’s fabulous facilities from The J Theatre to local school facilities or our famous Main Beach the Festival has something for every genre.

The Queensland Ballet will kick off the NOOSA alive! programme with the world premiere of its new work, Tartan & Tchaikovsky Mash, on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 July. Other performances include Meg Washington and Paul Grabowsky, Australian Chamber Orchestra, TJAKA, Cirque Bon-Bon ENCORE!, and many more.

Learn more about the full programme here.

Noosa’s unique natural environment and village-style atmosphere provide the inspiring backdrop for this festival that offers visitors beautiful beaches and national parks, fabulous food, cultural stimulus and community events for all ages– an experience for the body, mind and soul.

NOOSA alive! is an incorporated association and is registered as a not for profit organisation, governed by a voluntary Management Committee. The Festival would not exist without the generosity of these volunteers, and the many other volunteers who commit their time to the success of the Festival. Just as important are the many sponsors who provide financial and in kind assistance to the Festival. Our Patrons, Friends and Business Friends provide financial and staunch support to the Festival. The Management Committee thanks all of our supporters for their loyalty and generosity. To make a contribution to NOOSA alive! Festival get involved.



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Brisbane

1
BANANALAND Will Premiere in Brisbane in October Photo
BANANALAND Will Premiere in Brisbane in October

Brisbane Festival and Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) will stage the world premiere season of BANANALAND, a musical comedy by two of Australia’s most talented contemporary composers and featuring a stellar cast and creative team.

2
METAVERSE OF MAGIC Comes to QPAC in 2024 Photo
METAVERSE OF MAGIC Comes to QPAC in 2024

Metaverse of Magic, a major new theatrical production combining spectacular magic, breathtaking illusions, stunning stagecraft and cutting-edge technology will tour across Australia from November 2023, appearing in Queensland Performing Arts Centre’s (QPAC’s) Concert Hall from 4 January 2024.

3
Paramore Add Second Brisbane & Melbourne Shows to Tour Photo
Paramore Add Second Brisbane & Melbourne Shows to Tour

The Grammy Award-winning trio will now perform six shows on their anticipated antipodean visit, beginning at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Saturday 18 November, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 November and Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 November.

4
BURN THE FLOOR Will Tour the East Coast of Australia Beginning in July Photo
BURN THE FLOOR Will Tour the East Coast of Australia Beginning in July

World renowned Australian ballroom dance company Burn the Floor has for the very first time collaborated with the hugely talented First Nations star Mitch Tambo to create a brand-new dance production that will tour the east coast of Australia from 21 July to 13 August playing Melbourne, Maryborough, Toowoomba, Brisbane, Port Macquarie, Newcastle, Canberra, Wyong, Sydney, Penrith and Chatswood.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

Australia - Brisbane SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Ring Cycle
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (12/01-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Singalong - Karaoke meets Improv
Big Fork Theatre (7/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beginning
Pip Theatre (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisbane Improv Festival
Big Fork Theatre (7/22-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aida
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (12/06-12/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You