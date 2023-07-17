NOOSA Alive! Festival Reveals Full Programme, Kicking Off This Month

The NOOSA alive! Festival runs from 21 to 30 July 2023 in Noosaville, Queensland, Australia.

Over 25 events, strategically spread throughout Noosa region, celebrate 10 days of unique performing arts excitement. NOOSA alive! Festival creates stories within the natural setting of Noosa, each event has a story, a visual attraction and while the stage is set in Noosa’s fabulous facilities from The J Theatre to local school facilities or our famous Main Beach the Festival has something for every genre.

The Queensland Ballet will kick off the NOOSA alive! programme with the world premiere of its new work, Tartan & Tchaikovsky Mash, on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 July. Other performances include Meg Washington and Paul Grabowsky, Australian Chamber Orchestra, TJAKA, Cirque Bon-Bon ENCORE!, and many more.

Noosa’s unique natural environment and village-style atmosphere provide the inspiring backdrop for this festival that offers visitors beautiful beaches and national parks, fabulous food, cultural stimulus and community events for all ages– an experience for the body, mind and soul.

NOOSA alive! is an incorporated association and is registered as a not for profit organisation, governed by a voluntary Management Committee. The Festival would not exist without the generosity of these volunteers, and the many other volunteers who commit their time to the success of the Festival. Just as important are the many sponsors who provide financial and in kind assistance to the Festival. Our Patrons, Friends and Business Friends provide financial and staunch support to the Festival. The Management Committee thanks all of our supporters for their loyalty and generosity. To make a contribution to NOOSA alive! Festival get involved.