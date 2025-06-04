Missy Higgins Returns to QPAC in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) announced that singer-songwriter Missy Higgins would return to the Concert Hall on Saturday 30 August 2025 for a one-night-only performance to raise funds for HEAL (Home of Expressive Arts and Learning).

HEAL is an award-winning mental health service that employs expressive therapies – including art therapy and music therapy – to nurture emotional wellbeing and healing among children and young people from refugee backgrounds.

Since releasing her debut album, The Sound of White in 2004, Higgins has become one of the highest selling singer-songwriters of our era, creating some of Australia’s most loved and recognised songs.

Following three sold-out shows in the QPAC Concert Hall last year as part of The Second Act Tour – which won her the 2024 ARIA Award for ‘Best Live Act’ – Higgins will perform her greatest hits for this special fundraiser to support HEAL’s efforts in Queensland.

Higgins will be joined for several songs by the MOSAIC Multicultural Choir – a choir of people from diverse cultural backgrounds that was formed in 2023 through a partnership between QPAC and Multicultural Australia.

QPAC Chief Executive Rachel Healy said QPAC was passionate about supporting and giving back to the community it served.

"The power of live performance is not only in its capacity to thrill, inspire and uplift us, but also in the opportunity to bring communities together,” Ms Healy said.

“Whether it’s building arts literacy among young people, creating career pathways for artists and arts workers, or supporting the vital work of organisations like HEAL, the arts have a wonderful capacity to connect people. Indeed, QPAC programs that connect live performance with communities facing isolation, disadvantage or discrimination has been central to our behind-the-scenes work for 40 years.

“The power of song provides emotional nourishment across all ages, cultures and musical forms and remarkable artists like Missy Higgins, and QPAC’s ten-year partnership with HEAL, is proof positive of music’s power to both unite and restore us.

“We are very grateful to Missy for lending her considerable talent and audience reach to this year’s HEAL Benefit Concert as we seek to raise both money and awareness of HEAL’s important work with young survivors of refugee trauma.”

HEAL Board Director Adele Rice AM said trauma could hold children back from learning, growing and dreaming.

“When we can give them a safe space at school to start to heal and support them to re-engage with learning in the classroom, they begin to rediscover their confidence, their voice, and their future,” Ms Rice said.

“This concert is about more than just raising funds – it’s about raising hope. By sharing music and stories in support of our HEAL program, QPAC and Missy Higgins are creating a space for connection and possibility. That’s the heart of HEAL – helping young people believe in themselves again and reminding all of us of the power of care and community.”

HEAL is part of QPASTT, Queensland’s specialist torture and trauma recovery service. The HEAL program supports more than 400 newly arrived refugee and asylum-seeking children and young people each year, relying on community donations and fundraising to provide their services.

Through donations, including funds raised from QPAC’s concerts, HEAL has supported 4,000 children and young people of refugee backgrounds since 2004.

Tickets for Missy Higgins – Raising Funds for HEAL will go on sale to the general public on Monday 9 June at 9am.

