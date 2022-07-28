MARY POPPINS Heads to QPAC This October; Check Out All New Footage From the Australian Tour!

Following its critically acclaimed Sydney season, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINS is set to soar into Brisbane's Lyric Theatre, QPAC this October.

The season will be a theatrical homecoming for Stefanie Jones as Mary Poppins and Jack Chambers as Bert, who both hail from Brisbane and first performed together as children in The Sound of Music in their home city.

"Growing up in Brisbane I dreamt of playing a role like Mary Poppins," shared Jones. "It will be so special to return to the city where I first got my start in musical theatre".

Performances commence Saturday 22 October, with presales for the Brisbane season starting from Monday 1 August. The current Sydney season will close on Sunday 9 October.

Check out all new footage from the production below!

Seen by tens of millions of people worldwide, this magical stage adaptation of the wonderful stories by Queensland-born author PL Travers have been delighting a whole new generation of theatregoers in Sydney. With dazzling choreography, incredible effects, and unforgettable songs, the story of the world's favourite Nanny arriving on Cherry Tree Lane is even more magical in this new production.

The practically perfect all-Australian cast features Tom Wren as George Banks, Lucy Maunder as Winifred Banks, Hannah Waterman as Mrs Brill, Gareth Isaac as Robertson Ay, Robert Grubb as Chairman and Admiral Boom, Chelsea Plumley as Miss Andrew, Cherine Peck as Mrs Corry, Lisa Sontag as Miss Lark, Kade Hughes as Neleus, Stephen Anderson as Park Keeper, and Andrew Broadbent as Policeman. Casting for Brisbane's Birdwoman will be announced in August.

The company is completed by Hayden Baum, Cara Bessey, Katrina Bickerton, Molly Bugeja, Emily Casey, Ed Deganos, Joshua Gordon, Kimberley Hodgson, Gareth Jacobs, Hollie James, Sebastian Johnston, Genevieve Kingsford, Zoe Komazec, Sasha Lian-Diniz, Noah Missell, Ellie Nunan, Max Patterson, Jamie Reisin, Taylor Scanlan, Jacob Steen, Patrick Whitbread, and Paul Whiteley, with eight performers to share the roles of Jane and Michael Banks in Brisbane.

The original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman include the classic songs Jolly Holiday, Step in Time, Feed the Birds, and Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. New songs and additional music are by the Olivier award winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Book is by Academy Award®-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, and this production is co-created by Cameron Mackintosh. The producer for Disney Theatrical Productions is Thomas Schumacher.

This production of MARY POPPINS has orchestrations by William David Brohn with dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles. It has a new sound design by Paul Gatehouse and new lighting by Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz. Co-choreography is by Stephen Mear. The reimagined set and costume designs are by Bob Crowley. Co-direction and choreography is by Matthew Bourne and direction by Richard Eyre.