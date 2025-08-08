LASSU Cosmic Cabaret Comes To Brisbane This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LASSÙ, an adults-only cosmic Cabaret, has been making its way around Queensland to rave reviews and will touch down in Brisbane for a strictly limited season 19 - 28 September.

Perched on the galaxy's edge, where space cowboys, alien drifters, and the legendary Rodeo Sisters dazzle with out-of-this world acts you Rodeo Clown Rusty takes us on a journey through the golden days of LASSÙ, determined to revive the magic that once filled the saloon.

Seventh-generation circus performer and producer, Merrik Ashton, grew up surrounded by the unique lifestyle of circus performers, and has known nothing but the thrill of performance and travel. The performing arts are literally in his blood, and he is thrilled to be travelling the country sharing this new work.

“This show is something truly special. Audiences can expect a thrilling, risqué circus experience that blends modern spectacle with traditional artistry - all performed in our bespoke big top - allowing an intimate yet exhilarating environment to witness every daring feat up close!” said Ashton.

LASSÙ's Creative Director is the Helpmann Award-winning choreographer Mitchell Woodcock, one of Australia's most sought-after creative minds, known for his extensive work across entertainment. He has created performances for over 50 national and International Artists, including Kylie Minogue, Rita Ora, and Meghan Trainor. Other credits choreography for the Paper Dolls series for Paramount+, as well creative director for The Voice, Australian Idol, and major global events like the ICC T20 World Cup Opening Ceremony and the FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony.