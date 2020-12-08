Disney Pixar Putt Is Coming To South Bank This Summer

Australia's most talked about mini-golf sensation, Pixar Putt, is returning to Brisbane from 31st December for a strictly limited season. Tickets officially go on sale Friday 11 December 12:00pm (Local time), via pixarputt.com.au. Visa cardholders can exclusively unlock Pre-Sale tickets from Thursday 10 December, 12:00pm (Local Time).

Last June/July, over 13,000 film and mini-golf enthusiasts enjoyed Pixar Putt's debut Brisbane season, when the colourful course took over King George Square. Now it is South Bank's turn with Little Stanley Street transforming into a Pixar fan's ultimate fantasy world.

The immersive pop-up mini-golf experience is made up of interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters and icons from some of Pixar's most beloved films including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, A Bug's Life, Wall-E and Inside Out.

While many familiar favourites will return, this year's Pixar Putt at South Bank will also see the debut of five brand-new holes including one inspired by Disney and Pixar's new movie Soul. Launching exclusively on Disney+ on Christmas night, Soul takes audiences on a journey from the streets of New York City, to the cosmic realms, to discover the answers to life's most important questions! Other new holes include Pixar's latest hit Onward which features 'Guinevere' the van; a new Toy Story 4 hole featuring Benson the ventriloquist puppet henchman; and completely redesigned holes inspired by Pixar favourites, Ratatouille and Coco.

To celebrate the release of Soul on Disney+ Pixar Putt will play host to a one-of-a-kind designer piano, lovingly painted by visual artist, Beci Orpin, with a mural inspired by Soul and other Pixar favourites. This unique working piano will be on site at Pixar Putt on Little Stanley Street for opening week. Another exciting addition for this Brisbane season is an extension to opening hours for over 18s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, Pixar Putt After Dark is open from 7:00pm till close.

Pixar Putt patrons will also be able to take advantage of Ticketek's world-leading partnership with Afterpay. Available via the Ticketek app or website, Afterpay is the world's largest buy-now-pay-later service, offering fans greater flexibility to pay for tickets in four equal instalments and secure their tee-off with the first payment.

"We are thrilled to be bringing back Pixar Putt to Brisbane this December with five exciting new holes debuting at South Bank," says Tim McGregor, Managing Director TEG Live. "Pixar Putt will be operating under a full COVID Safe plan in consultation with South Bank Parklands and the QLD State Government. With only 4 golfers per hole and 18 holes spread over 650 square metres, there is plenty of space for patrons to stay safe, have fun and kick some serious Putt!"

The safety of patrons and staff is TEG Life Like Touring and The Walt Disney Company's top priority. Pixar Putt's COVID Safe measures include capped player numbers on the course at all times; physical distancing measures in queues and on course; sanitiser stations located onsite; plus sanitising of all golfing equipment between users for every session each day.

Advance Bookings Recommended:

Following Pixar Putt's near sold-out season earlier this year and to comply with COVID Safe protocols, booking online and in advance is strongly recommended for patrons to secure a preferred tee-off time. Cashless door sales will be possible, but subject only to session availability.