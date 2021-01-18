Club Cremorne Returns to QPAC By Popular Demand

Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC's) Club Cremorne is back by popular demand from 28 January to 6 March 2021.

Following its acclaimed debut season in 2020 as part of QPAC's Unlocked program, Club Cremorne will once again transform QPAC's intimate Cremorne Theatre into a world of laughs, lust, loops, and looseness providing a welcome addition to Brisbane's 2021 entertainment scene.

Offering a true cabaret experience, complete with signature cocktails and nibbles, Club Cremorne thrilled audiences and critics alike with its saucy and sassy line up of acts over four weeks of sold-out shows last year.

Internationally renowned Brisbane-based comedian Damien Power is back to lead audiences down the rabbit hole and introduce a variety of stellar artists including versatile beatbox guru, Tom Thum, bewitching burlesque star, Jacqueline Furey and Circus Company 2 (featuring Chelsea McGuffin, Danik Abeshev, and Phoebe Armstrong).

The return of this popular series will also boast some surprise new acts including Sachém - a spoken word poet, rapper and emerging singer, set to join the line-up delivering lacing rhymes with personal stories touching on poignant social and cultural issues.

Thrilling circus, kick-ass beats, sassy burlesque, and piercing comedy are set to collide in this fun-filled variety night, so grab yourself a drink at the bar and make sure you and your friends get your seats for the return of QPAC's Club Cremorne.

A bit crazy, a little naughty, and very entertaining, don't miss this sensational show. Tickets are on sale now at qpac.com.au or phone 136-246.

QPAC continues to operate under a COVID Safe Plan for all performances and events at the Centre. For full details about connecting safely at QPAC go to qpac.com.au or access the COVID Safe Plan here.

Note this season is set to open following 22 January 2020 after which time it is anticipated that QPAC will be operating at 100 percent capacity.