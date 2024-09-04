Cast Set For ROUND THE TWIST THE MUSICAL at QPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) and Queensland Theatre have announced the cast for the world premiere of Round The Twist The Musical – busting into the Playhouse from 12 November 2024.



The brand-new Australian musical by Paul Hodge will be directed by Simon Phillips and brings to life the unforgettable characters and off-the-wall capers of the hit 90s TV show Round The Twist, which was based on iconic Australian author Paul Jennings’ seminal short stories.

In an old lighthouse, single dad Tony Twist and his kids Pete, Linda and Bronson embark on a magical adventure to unravel a one-hundred-year-old mystery and rewrite history.

Director Simon Phillips said audiences should strap themselves in for a jam-packed and mind-bending night out at the theatre that’s unashamedly Australian.

"At the heart of Round The Twist are the Twist children, aided and abetted by their schoolyard friends and foes. Their intrepid adventures drive the madcap plot, giving us a wonderful opportunity to showcase some of the most exciting young musical theatre talent in our country, while a handful of much-loved theatrical luminaries struggle to exert parental control,” Mr Phillips said.

“Despite how the world has changed since Round The Twist first aired, Paul Jennings captured the whole experience of growing up so well, and this is why these characters and their escapades have endured.”

Eccentric artist and all-together-embarrassing dad Tony Twist will be played by Matt Hetherington; Eddison Ai and brothers Luka and Sebastian Sero will share the role of smelly-feet-loving 10-year-old Bronson Twist; while Hanlon Innocent will be cursed to appear “without his pants” as eldest sibling Pete Twist; and Charly Oakley will be making waves with mermaids as his twin sister, Linda Twist.

The despicable Gribble family is led by David James as property developer Harold Gribble and Tarita Bostman as the equally vile Matron Gribble, as they try to take over the lighthouse for the Gribble-Aquaworld-Casino-Pizza-Parlour-Burger-Joint-Amusement-Park; while Nick Van Lits will try his lucky lips as Gribble Jnr, flanked by blockhead mates Tiger (Carla Beard) and Rabbit (Carlo Boumouglbay).

The Twists have allies in Liz Buchanan as Tony’s muse Fay James, Christen O’Leary as wise old neighbour Nell Rickards, Bryan Probets as stern principal Mr Snapper and Taylah Johns as apple of Pete’s eye Fiona Richmond, with Laura Raineri and Alex Tye completing the screwball ensemble.

The postcard perfect setting of Port Niranda will be realised by Designer Renée Mulder, Lighting Designer Ben Hughes, AV Designer Craig Wilkinson and Sound Designer Brady Watkins, with James Dobinson as Music Supervisor, Lucy O’Brien as Musical Director and Andrew Hallsworth as Choreographer.

The musical adaptation of Round The Twist will cover episodes from the first two seasons of the television series and has Jennings’ blessing thanks to Hodge’s staunch faithfulness to the spirit of the show.

Writer of Book, Music and Lyrics Paul Hodge said the musical was designed to be something you could bring the whole family to and was excited a whole new generation would get to experience the fun and zaniness of Round The Twist.

“If you sing ‘Have you ever, ever felt like this?’ to Aussies of a certain age, they will immediately sing you the rest of the famous theme tune from Round The Twist. The theme song is critically important to the musical as a touchstone throughout, and I’ve listened to a lot of contemporary Australian music to help create the musical language of the show,” said Mr Hodge.

“Paul Jennings really understands the emotional, awkward and embarrassing parts of growing up and the TV show has a lot of heart, so it’s been very important to me to maintain that as well as all the strange things happening.

“It’s also a story about home, with the Twists living in a rather unusual home – a lighthouse – so I couldn’t be more thrilled for the show to premiere in my hometown, Brisbane.”

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch congratulated QPAC and Queensland Theatre on their latest collaboration to produce a new musical based on the much-loved characters and stories of the iconic ‘90s television favourite.

“I’m delighted that Round The Twist The Musical will premiere in Queensland, connecting new audiences with the fantastical stories of Paul Jennings and continuing QPAC’s and Queensland Theatre’s commitment to delivering thrilling stage productions that celebrate creative talent and connect with diverse communities,” Minister Enoch said.

“Queensland Government support for these arts companies, and their development and presentation of engaging arts experiences, delivers on the priorities of our Creative Together 2020-2030 roadmap including sharing our stories and celebrating our storytellers as we prepare for the global spotlight of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”



The world premiere season of Round The Twist The Musical is co-presented by QPAC and Queensland Theatre. With the original theme song by Andrew Duffield, the musical is based on the television series produced by The Australian Children’s Television Foundation from the short stories of Paul Jennings.

Round The Twist The Musical is supported by Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund – an Australian Government initiative, Queensland Theatre’s Landmark Productions Fund Donors and Production Partner Griffith University.

Tickets are available via qpac.com.au.

