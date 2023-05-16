Cast Revealed For THE WIZARD OF OZ at QPAC

Prospero Arts and Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) have announced the line-up of cast for The Wizard of Oz - In Concert's exclusive Brisbane season in QPAC's Concert Hall from 30 June to 2 July 2023.



The lead cast will feature some of Australia's favourite musical theatre stars including Elandrah Eramiha (Hamilton) as Dorothy, Euan Doidge (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Scarecrow, Mark Hill (Muriel's Wedding the Musical) as Tin Man, Monique SallÃ© (Mamma Mia! The Musical) as the Cowardly Lion, Angelique Cassimatis (A Chorus Line) as the Wicked Witch, Loren Hunter (SIX The Musical) as Glinda, Michael Tuahine (Singin' in the Rain - In Concert) as the Wizard and Tim McCallum (The Voice Australia) as Uncle Henry.



The Wizard of Oz - In Concert cast also includes Max Bimbi, Antonia Marr, Maddison Price, Ethan Ritchie, Hannah Stanton and Suzanne Steele.



Also announced today, the acclaimed Camerata - Queensland's Chamber Orchestra will join the talented cast to perform the richly memorable Wizard of Oz score on-stage conducted by Andrew Worboys.



Prospero Arts Managing Director Hayley Johnson says the company is thrilled to share the details of the cast who will bring their latest production to life on QPAC's Concert Hall stage.



"We're really excited to be launching our second show, especially with this fabulous cast, including the amazing Elandrah Eramiha and Euan Doidge, who have both literally stepped offstage from playing lead roles in Hamilton and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat respectively, and the sensational Loren Hunter fresh from SIX The Musical, alongside Angelique Cassimatis, Michael Tuahine and Mark Hill - who wowed audiences in our inaugural production, Singin' in the Rain - In Concert," Ms Johnson said.



"We always undertake an extensive auditioning process, casting the net nationwide, to ensure we get the right combination of local, up-and-coming talent and established performers for our productions.



"The ensemble we have pulled together is slick and talented, with the majority hailing from Queensland. I'm really looking forward to presenting this quality production to Brisbane audiences.



"Prospero's ethos is to be a production company that offers Brisbane's local talent the opportunity to work in their own backyard on exceptional musical productions of a national standard.



"With this cast and phenomenal creative list including Amy Campbell (director/choreographer) and Andrew Worboys (musical director), The Wizard of Oz - In Concert exemplifies this wholeheartedly," she said.



This latest production follows the Brisbane-based company's successful inaugural production Singin' in the Rain - In Concert, in 2022, also co presented by QPAC.



This all-new production will transport audiences 'over the rainbow' to a land full of music and colour, and captivated by iconic songs such as We're Off to See the Wizard, Ding Dong the Witch is Dead, If I Only Had a Brain and of course the Academy AwardÂ®-winning Over The Rainbow.



Following its 1939 premiere, the classic film The Wizard of Oz, starring the legendary Judy Garland, was named the most influential film of all time, and has been adored across generations over the last 85 years.



The Wizard of Oz - In Concert runs over five shows only from 30 June to 2 July 2023. Tickets on sale now at Click Here or phone 136 246.