Cast Revealed For THE WIZARD OF OZ at QPAC

The Wizard of Oz â€“ In ConcertÂ runs over five shows only from 30 June to 2 July 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW 25th Anniversary Tour Comes to Gold Coast in September Photo 2 THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW 25th Anniversary Tour Comes to Gold Coast in September
DIVAS Comes to QPAC in July Photo 3 DIVAS Comes to QPAC in July
Kirby Lunn Stars in MESSHEAD Australian Debut Photo 4 Kirby Lunn Stars in MESSHEAD Australian Debut

Cast Revealed For THE WIZARD OF OZ at QPAC

Prospero Arts and Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) have announced the line-up of cast for The Wizard of Oz - In Concert's exclusive Brisbane season in QPAC's Concert Hall from 30 June to 2 July 2023.

The lead cast will feature some of Australia's favourite musical theatre stars including Elandrah Eramiha (Hamilton) as Dorothy, Euan Doidge (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Scarecrow, Mark Hill (Muriel's Wedding the Musical) as Tin Man, Monique SallÃ© (Mamma Mia! The Musical) as the Cowardly Lion, Angelique Cassimatis (A Chorus Line) as the Wicked Witch, Loren Hunter (SIX The Musical) as Glinda, Michael Tuahine (Singin' in the Rain - In Concert) as the Wizard and Tim McCallum (The Voice Australia) as Uncle Henry.

The Wizard of Oz - In Concert cast also includes Max Bimbi, Antonia Marr, Maddison Price, Ethan Ritchie, Hannah Stanton and Suzanne Steele.

Also announced today, the acclaimed Camerata - Queensland's Chamber Orchestra will join the talented cast to perform the richly memorable Wizard of Oz score on-stage conducted by Andrew Worboys.

Prospero Arts Managing Director Hayley Johnson says the company is thrilled to share the details of the cast who will bring their latest production to life on QPAC's Concert Hall stage.

"We're really excited to be launching our second show, especially with this fabulous cast, including the amazing Elandrah Eramiha and Euan Doidge, who have both literally stepped offstage from playing lead roles in Hamilton and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat respectively, and the sensational Loren Hunter fresh from SIX The Musical, alongside Angelique Cassimatis, Michael Tuahine and Mark Hill - who wowed audiences in our inaugural production, Singin' in the Rain - In Concert," Ms Johnson said.

"We always undertake an extensive auditioning process, casting the net nationwide, to ensure we get the right combination of local, up-and-coming talent and established performers for our productions.

"The ensemble we have pulled together is slick and talented, with the majority hailing from Queensland. I'm really looking forward to presenting this quality production to Brisbane audiences.

"Prospero's ethos is to be a production company that offers Brisbane's local talent the opportunity to work in their own backyard on exceptional musical productions of a national standard.

"With this cast and phenomenal creative list including Amy Campbell (director/choreographer) and Andrew Worboys (musical director), The Wizard of Oz - In Concert exemplifies this wholeheartedly," she said.

This latest production follows the Brisbane-based company's successful inaugural production Singin' in the Rain - In Concert, in 2022, also co presented by QPAC.

This all-new production will transport audiences 'over the rainbow' to a land full of music and colour, and captivated by iconic songs such as We're Off to See the Wizard, Ding Dong the Witch is Dead, If I Only Had a Brain and of course the Academy AwardÂ®-winning Over The Rainbow.

Following its 1939 premiere, the classic film The Wizard of Oz, starring the legendary Judy Garland, was named the most influential film of all time, and has been adored across generations over the last 85 years.

The Wizard of Oz - In Concert runs over five shows only from 30 June to 2 July 2023. Tickets on sale now at Click Here or phone 136 246.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Brisbane

PIP Theatre To Present GRAND HORIZONS By Bess Wohl Photo
PIP Theatre To Present GRAND HORIZONS By Bess Wohl

The hilarious play, Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl, is now playing at Brisbane's Newest Performing Arts Theatre, PIP Theatre! This must-see production boasts an all-star cast of iconic Brisbane screen and stage actors.

DUCK POND Comes to Queensland Performing Arts Centre in July Photo
DUCK POND Comes to Queensland Performing Arts Centre in July

Queensland Performing Arts CentreÂ (QPAC) and internationally renowned contemporary circus company,Â CircaÂ have announced the world premiere of a brand-new productionÂ Duck Pond, pirouetting and waddling into the Playhouse fromÂ 5 to 8 July 2023.Â 

Kirby Lunn Stars in MESSHEAD Australian Debut Photo
Kirby Lunn Stars in MESSHEAD Australian Debut

MESShead is a new dark comedy, set in New York City, that explores the world of an emotionally stunted woman, Katherine, on a mission to be the most special person in every room. Just how much damage can you do to others by living in your head.

Tennessee Williams A DISTANT COUNTRY CALLED YOUTH To Play Brisbane Photo
Tennessee Williams' A DISTANT COUNTRY CALLED YOUTH To Play Brisbane

Our Yakka in association with Salad Bowl Collective announced this week the Australian premiere of 'A Distant Country Called Youth' at the Ron Hurley Theatre in Brisbane.


More Hot Stories For You

PIP Theatre To Present GRAND HORIZONS By Bess WohlPIP Theatre To Present GRAND HORIZONS By Bess Wohl
DUCK POND Comes to Queensland Performing Arts Centre in JulyDUCK POND Comes to Queensland Performing Arts Centre in July
Kirby Lunn Stars in MESSHEAD Australian DebutKirby Lunn Stars in MESSHEAD Australian Debut
Tennessee Williams' A DISTANT COUNTRY CALLED YOUTH To Play BrisbaneTennessee Williams' A DISTANT COUNTRY CALLED YOUTH To Play Brisbane

Videos

Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El DestinoÂ del Deseo' in Rehearsal Video
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El DestinoÂ del Deseo' in Rehearsal
View all Videos

Australia - Brisbane SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tap Pack
Playhouse, QPAC (7/14-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aida
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (12/06-12/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mousetrap
QPAC - Playhouse (5/26-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Ring Cycle
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (12/01-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWSÂ  ADD A SHOW Â 

Recommended For You









close sound sound