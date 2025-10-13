Brisbane Celebrates World Champagne Day as BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE Extends Until February 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Since opening in November last year, Blanc de Blanc Encore has wowed audiences so much that the show is still running, with new dates now on sale until February 2026 at The West End Electric.

“Blanc de Blanc Encore has run longer than many major musicals do, and we couldn't be more thrilled with the overwhelming response. It shows just how much Brisbane loves a cheeky ‘champagne cabaret'! So we'll be sticking around for the ‘party-season' with shows all through summer,” says Producer Jess Copas, who has had a busy year, with the company presenting shows in London as well as all over Australia.

The cast and venue are celebrating their success with a World Champagne Day event for the ages, on Friday 24 October. The one-of-a-kind night will feature free-flowing Moët & Chandon, champagne oysters, exclusive surprise show moments, ‘champagne glam' best dressed prizes and more.

“You haven't lived until you've eaten champagne oysters – where the vinaigrette is replaced with unadulterated French champagne, thanks to our official sponsor Moët & Chandon,” says Venue Manager Rachael Hale.

Festivities will begin at 5:30pm, with the Blanc cast sabreing a bottle of French to begin the night of decadence. Flowing Moët & Chandon is included in the standard ticket price to see Blanc de Blanc Encore, on World Champagne Day only. Which might just make it one of the hottest tickets in town!

After the show, the two most gloriously dressed attendees will be crowned ‘Champagne Monarchs', in a nod to the drink's history as the official libation of kings and queens.

Blanc de Blanc Encore transports guests from a sophisticated French lounge to a pumping nightclub party with the world's finest acrobatic talent, great tunes, big laughs, lots of skin and more than a few surprises.

The international cast includes world-class circus, theatre and dance performers who have worked alongside the likes of Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams and Rhianna, ripped up the floor on Dancing with the Stars and graced major stages on many continents.

Global powerhouse production house Strut & Fret are thrilled to extend the Blanc de Blanc Encore season again at Brisbane's bespoke new theatre and bar The West End Electric.

The minds behind The Garden of Unearthly Delights, The Spiegeltent, The Grand Electric and now The West End Electric, Strut & Fret have toured their signature circus-cabaret shows to 25 countries from Brussels to Bogota and Perth to Prague.