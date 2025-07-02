Bell Shakespeare to Tour Critically Acclaimed ROMEO & JULIET to 26 Venues Across Australia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bell Shakespeare will bring its critically acclaimed production of Romeo & Juliet to audiences across the country on a three-month national tour, launching 29 August 2025 at Canberra Theatre Centre and concluding at the Sydney Opera House, 19 November – 7 December 2025. The tour will span 26 venues across ACT, NSW, QLD, VIC, WA, and TAS.

Originally staged in 2023 and directed by Artistic Director Peter Evans, this raw and intimate production has been praised for its emotional depth and immediacy. Set beneath a starlit sky, the tragic tale of young love unfolds with fresh urgency as Romeo and Juliet fight to escape their families' ancient feud.

The 2025 tour stars Madeline Li and Ryan Hodson as the titular lovers, joined by Merridy Eastman (Nurse), Jack Halabi (Paris), Khisraw Jones-Shukoor (Friar), Tom Matthews (Tybalt), Brittany Santariga (Mercutio/Prince), James Thomasson (Benvolio), Michael Wahr (Capulet), Adinia Wirasti (Lady Capulet), with Caitlin Burley and Thomas Royce-Hampton serving as understudies.

Evans described the play as “the saddest of sad plays but also one of the funniest and naughtiest tragedies ever written,” and emphasized the youthful energy of the cast: “We’ve got a fantastic young cast who are coming at this classic story with a fresh and infectious energy that you won’t want to miss.”

The creative team includes Anna Tregloan (Set & Costume Design), Benjamin Cisterne (Lighting Design), Max Lyandvert (Composer & Sound Designer), Thomas Royce-Hampton (Associate Fight Director), Jack Starkey-Gill (Voice Director), and Simone Sault (Choreographer).

Bell Shakespeare, Australia’s National Theatre Company devoted to the works of Shakespeare and his contemporaries, continues its mission of making classic texts accessible and exciting to all Australians through this expansive tour.

Tickets and the full list of venues are available at bellshakespeare.com.au.