BWW Review: THE TIME TRAVEL CAFE at Anywhere Festival

You enter a cafe, furnished with old-timey sofas, mirrors and vintage bar serving the most exhuberant time travel cocktails which I've ever indulged in. The cafe is nothing less but exquisite and you truly feel like you're transported back in time. Welcome, to the Time Travel Cafe.

As I tried to figure out how I could press the red button which was hidden under a glass cover, five historical figures from different eras flittered and floated around me, each ones story as captivating as the other. Stories about science, gender roles, dismantling the patriarchy and misguided history books.

Along each corridor lies a different character and a new conversations to be had. Conversations about love, loss, the soul and even creamy socks slamming the partiachy, the show had it all. I became a spectator to many musical performances, from heartfelt ballads to dances about cream. Oh yes, there was so much cream and I did not complain.

I take my hat off to director Kristian Santic and creative producer James Elliot, as well as the entirety of the cast featuring Matthew Hanibal Butler, Wayne Jennings, Brie Jurss, Gina Tay Limpus and Nadia Milford for creating such a transcendent work. This is not a show to miss.

Rating: 5 Stars

The show runs in 60-minute sessions from the 5th of May to the 23rd, 2021

16B Logan Rd, Woolloongabba

The Tailor Shop - Canvas Club

6:00pm | 7:30pm | 9:00pm

Tickets: https://www.thetimetravelcafe.com/?lightbox=dataItem-kn8rouhj