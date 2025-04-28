BLUEY'S WORLD Season Extended In Brisbane

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In response to overwhelming demand, the Bluey's World season has been officially extended through to February 2026. Fans planning to visit the Brisbane attraction are encouraged to stay tuned, with the next ticket pre-release set for Tuesday 6 May 2025, ahead of the general public on-sale from Wednesday 7 May 2025.*

Since opening in November 2024, Bluey's World has already welcomed 200,000 visitors, a significant milestone that reflects the attraction's popularity with families, fans and travellers alike.

The immersive experience, inspired by the globally loved TV series Bluey, has also gained international recognition, recently earning a coveted spot on TIME Magazine's 2025 World's Greatest Places to Visit list – a nod to its growing status as a must-see destination.

Scott Modra, Head of Commercial, BBC Studios ANZ said “We're so proud of the one-of-a-kind experience we've created, and with the season now extended, we can't wait to welcome even more fans to Bluey's World. Reaching 200,000 visitors in just a few months is a testament to the love and enthusiasm for Bluey. It's been amazing to see families from all over the world step into Bluey's home and immerse themselves in the Heeler family's adventures.”

Since its launch, Bluey's World has not only delighted fans but has also made a significant impact to Brisbane's economy, driving tourism and boosting local businesses. With high demand for tickets and continued enthusiasm from visitors, the attraction remains one of the city's top family experiences.

Andrew Kay, Producer, Bluey's World said “The response to Bluey's World has been phenomenal. Seeing families laugh, play, and explore the attraction first hand has been incredibly rewarding. We set out to create a truly special experience, and it's wonderful to watch it become a must-visit Brisbane destination for fans of all ages.”

The lucky 200,000th visitor to Bluey's World Ben Armstrong, who was visiting with his partner and two daughters from Perth, was recently gifted an exclusive VIP Blue Card - granting unlimited access to Bluey's World. They join fellow Bluey fans with Blue Cards, including Eva Mendes, Chris Hemsworth and Kylie Minogue.

Andrew Powell MP, Queensland's Minister for Environment and Tourism, and Minister for Science and Innovation praised Bluey's World for delivering significant economic benefits to the region, attracting visitors from across Australia as well as New Zealand, North America, United Kingdom, Canada and Singapore.

"Bluey's World is a global sensation, drawing fans from around the world to the Heeler family's home state of Queensland. We anticipate that Bluey's World will help to generate as much as $18 million for our state economy, as visitors make the most of our hotels, restaurants and other hospitality in their time here. Reaching this milestone is a fantastic achievement and we hope to attract 200,000 more across the now extended season of the event."

Adrian Schrinner, Brisbane Lord Mayor also acknowledged the attraction's impact on the city.

“Brisbane is Australia's lifestyle capital and Bluey showcases our great city to millions of fans worldwide. Celebrating 200,000 visitors at Bluey's World is a wonderful reflection of the series' success and what it's done for our local economy. Allowing fans to experience Bluey's hometown in real life is another way Brisbane is capturing global attention as one of the best places in the world to visit.”

