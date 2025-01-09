Video: SWEENEY TODD Returns to Brazil in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a sold-out season in 2022, the critically acclaimed production of Sweeney Todd – The Cruel Barber of Fleet Street is set to return to Brazil in January 2025. This macabre Victorian tale, masterfully adapted by Stephen Sondheim, will run on the main stage of Teatro Santander from January 9 to January 26, 2025.

The musical, inspired by The Pearl Necklace by Thomas Peckett Prest and James Malcolm Rymer, tells the gripping story of Benjamin Barker, a barber exiled from London by the cruel Judge Turpin. Returning 15 years later under the alias Sweeney Todd, Barker seeks revenge while forming an unsettling partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who runs a failing pie shop. Together, their dark ambitions lead to pies filled with “very suspicious ingredients.”

This Brazilian production boasts musical direction by Fernanda Maia, general direction by Zé Henrique de Paula, and production by Adriana Del Claro.

The stellar cast includes Saulo Vasconcelos as Sweeney Todd, Andrezza Massei as Mrs. Lovett, Mateus Ribeiro, Rodrigo Mercadante, Pedro Silveira, Caru Truzzi, Davi Novaes, Amanda Vicente, Pedro Navarro, Bel Barros, Paulinho Ocanha, João Attuy, Fabiana Tolentino, Fred Silveira, Vanessa Espósito, and Samir Alves.

This limited engagement promises a captivating experience for fans of Sondheim's darkly comic masterpiece. Don't miss the chance to witness Sweeney Todd's haunting tale unfold in São Paulo this January.

