Yorick Ensemble Presents THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS! In February

Yorick Ensemble will present The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals - a new horrifying musical comedy from the minds of StarKid Productions featuring music and lyrics by Jeff Blim and book by Nick & Matt Lang.

Everything in Hatchetfield seemed normal until people began singing... Then, they began dancing... And now, a musical pandemic is sweeping the entire city. It's up to Paul (an average guy who doesn't like musicals) and his friends to stop this musical apocalypse and fight for humanity's future!

The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals will be performed at the Plaza Theatre at Boston Center for the Arts (539 Tremont St) from February 13 - 22, 2025 and is directed by Kari Boutcher.

"I have been a lifelong fan of StarKid Productions and horror comedies. This apocalyptic horror comedy musical speaks to how easity it is to get carried away by a powerful and enticing movement, and how it inevitably leads to giving up individual control. It's perfectly relevant to today's culture of mass social movements while bringing a fresh kind of humor to the stage," says Kari.

Tickets are available at yorickensemble.com/tickets.

Content Warning: Violence (including self-harm), Gunshot sound effects, death, blood, & smoking. Recommended for adult audiences.

Comments