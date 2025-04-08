Carl Verheyen, Jon and Juli Finn Converge at Tupelo Music Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tupelo Music Hall will host a rare collab concert with acclaimed guitar masters Jon & Juli Finn as opening act for the legendary Carl Verheyen Band (CVB), headliner. The one-night-only sensation performs on Tuesday, May 13, 7 pm, at 10 A Street, Derry, NH.

This powerhouse concert pairs the most celebrated and innovative acts in contemporary guitar music, offering a night that blends compelling genres, spanning bluesy jazz to rock fusion, and virtuosic improvisation to original compositions. Diehard fans of these artists, and fans-to-be on their first discovery mission, will all be captivated by their collective performance.



The evening kicks off with the dynamic duo of Jon & Juli Finn, a husband-and-wife team whose shared passion for guitar artistry is nothing short of exhilarating. With decades of combined professional experience, Jon and Juli offer an unforgettable performance that showcases their extraordinary technical prowess and raw emotion.



Jon Finn, a renowned guitarist and Berklee College of Music faculty member since 1988, is celebrated for his pioneering work in progressive fusion and modern rock improvisation. A prolific artist, Jon has worked with other music legends including Steve Morse, Guthrie Govan, and Carl Verheyen. As the leader of the Jon Finn Group, his albums “Don't Look So Serious” and “Wicked” inspired widespread acclaim. As an enduring educator, Jon's instructional books “Advanced Modern Rock Guitar Improvisation” have helped shape the next generation of guitar players worldwide.

Juli Finn, a versatile guitarist, singer-songwriter, and educator, brings her own unique sound to the duo. With a master's degree in songwriting and a bachelor's in guitar performance, Juli has honed her craft not only through teaching at Berklee College of Music and Shenandoah University but also as a self-produced recording artist. Her album “Shimmer and Glow” and her viral guitar performances on social media—especially her solo cover of “Comfortably Numb,” amassing more than 1.3 million views—have garnered widespread recognition for her soulful playing and compelling songwriting.

Together, Jon & Juli Finn's beautiful blend of fiery solos, intricate harmonies, and musicality captivates all fans witnessing them live and in recordings. Learn more about this amazing duo at julifinn.com, jonfinn.com, or view their latest performance videos at @julifinnmusic on YouTube.



The Carl Verheyen Band (CVB), one of the most celebrated acts in modern guitar music, perpetually surges audiences to the next level. Described by Guitar Magazine as one of the “Top 10 Guitar Players in the World” and hailed by Classic Rock magazine as one of the “Top 100 Guitarists of All Time,” Carl Verheyen's live performances are legendary in blending technical mastery with deep musicality.

With over 50 years of experience, Verheyen is a true guitar virtuoso—equally skilled at rock, jazz, blues, and fusion—a stalwart member of Supertramp since 1985. His catalog of 17 albums showcases impressive versatility, and his collaborations with artists like Stewart Copeland and many symphony orchestras have further solidified his reputation as a world-class musician. Following this final stop on their national tour, the Carl Verheyen Band will be recording a new live album, making this performance an even greater live music opportunity.

The CVB's set list promises both brand new material and fan-favorite tracks from Carl's extensive catalog, along with a selection of original and non-original music that showcases Carl's signature approach to the guitar.

Joined by his powerhouse band—drummer John Mader (Steve Miller, John Fogarty, Booker T, Patti Austin, Peter Frampton, Bonnie Raitt) bassist Dave Marotta (B.B. King, Phil Collins, Burt Bacharach, Gino Vannelli, Manhattan Transfer, Bruce Hornsby) and keyboard /guitarist Troy Dexter (Wilson Phillips, Don Felder, Dionne Warwick), and vocalist Hollye Dexter—the CVB delivers a thrilling, genre-defying performance. Soaring guitar solos, impeccable four-part vocal harmonies, and a wide range of musical styles guarantee keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

In his nearly six decades of performing with the guitar, Verheyen has created a wildly successful, multi-faceted career. He is a critically acclaimed musician, vocalist, songwriter, arranger, producer and educator boasting many albums and two live DVDs released worldwide. He is commonly regarded as a guitar virtuoso, capable of playing any style of music with remarkable mastery and conviction. Learn more about Carl Verheyen and CVB at carlverheyen.com, or visit Carl's YouTube @CarlVerheyen.

Comments