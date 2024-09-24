“Weird Al” Yankovic Comes To The Boch Center Wang Theatre In July 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Weird Al” Yankovic will bring his BIGGER & WEIRDER Tour to Boston's Boch Center Wang Theatre on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

“Weird Al” Yankovic is bringing his full-production multimedia comedy rock show back to the concert stage with the BIGGER & WEIRDER 2025 Tour. After two world tours in smaller venues with scaled-down, intimate shows featuring his original songs, Weird Al now returns to the big stage for the first time in six years, playing his iconic hits as well as some fan favorites which have never been performed live. With his giant video wall, multiple costume changes, and an amazing eight-piece ensemble featuring Al's original band, Weird Al ups the ante on his already legendary show with a new super-sized concert experience.

“This is kind of a ‘best of both worlds' tour,” explains Yankovic. “We'll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans – but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!”

The tour will be supported by special guest Puddles Pity Party, the 7-foot sad clown whose golden voice is “comparable to any Grammy winner” (Los Angeles Times) and has performed sold out shows around the globe including San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts, London's Soho Theatre and a residency at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.

BIGGER & WEIRDER kicks off Friday, June 13 with a week of shows at The Venetian in Las Vegas, and runs across North America through September 21. Tour dates and tickets for all shows are available here, with public onsale beginning at 10am local time on Friday, September 27.

Earlier this year, in celebration of his #1 album Mandatory Fun's 10th anniversary, Weird Al released his new single and video “Polkamania!,” a medley of some of the biggest and most memorable songs of the last decade by artists like Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Adele and Taylor Swift. He recently celebrated the 35th anniversary of his cult classic film UHF with a new 4K/UHD/Blu-Ray release with bonus features.

"Weird Al" Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history. A pop culture icon, he is known around the world for his parodies of mega hits by artists of the last four decades including Madonna, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson, Usher, Nirvana, Eminem, Queen, Lady Gaga, and many more. His numerous hits include “Amish Paradise,” “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Word Crimes,” and the platinum-selling “White & Nerdy.” He has received 5 Grammy awards and 17 career nominations, and is one of only three artists to chart in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 in the previous four consecutive decades (the others being Madonna and Michael Jackson). His last album Mandatory Fun is the only comedy album in history to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top 200. Also an accomplished actor, writer, director and producer, Yankovic was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, and an Emmy Award for the 2022 release WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story (starring Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic). Yankovic's live shows have entertained audiences across the globe for generations, including appearances at such iconic venues as Radio City Music Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks, Wolf Trap, The Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall.

