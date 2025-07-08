WOOD, WIRE & SONG Concert to Feature Lobster Cove String Quartet With Celia Woodsmith, Jesse Dee & Zachariah Hickman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lobster Cove String Quartet returns to the Annisquam Village Church (820 Washington Street, Gloucester, MA) for an evening of "wood, wire, and song" on Sunday, July 13, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert features a genre-blending program of classical crossover and Americana with special guests Celia Woodsmith, Jesse Dee, and Zachariah Hickman. A $35 donation is suggested for entry.

The program will weave together works by Astor Piazzolla, Claude Debussy, Thelonious Monk, and Erik Satie, alongside original songs by Woodsmith and Dee.

Celia Woodsmith is a GRAMMY-nominated vocalist and multi-instrumentalist known for her fierce blend of Americana, blues, bluegrass, and folk. As the frontwoman of Della Mae and co-creator of Say Darling, she has toured globally and released 12 albums.

Jesse Dee, a soul-infused singer-songwriter and guitarist, is praised for his explosive live energy and heartfelt lyrics. He has opened for Al Green, Etta James, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings, and others.