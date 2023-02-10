Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WHO CAN DANCE? With Alice Hasters And Kurt Douglas Announced At The Goethe-Institut Boston

Who dances and how, what we see as culturally and artistically relevant, is strongly influenced by racism– an assumption Alice Hasters is researching in her fellowship.

Feb. 10, 2023  

WHO CAN DANCE? With Alice Hasters And Kurt Douglas Announced At The Goethe-Institut Boston

Goethe Institute to present WHO CAN DANCE? panel discussion with Alice Hasters and Kurt A. Douglas, moderated by Peter DiMuro, executive director of The Dance Complex Friday, February 17, 6:00 PM at Goethe-Institut Boston, 170 Beacon Street, Boston. Free and open to the public, presented in English.

Alice Hasters, German author and journalist, and Kurt A. Douglas, Professor of Dance at Boston Conservatory, talk about diversity in dance and how dance as a lived or as a non-lived practice shape black,white and other identities.

Who dances and how, what we see as culturally and artistically relevant, is strongly influenced by racism- an assumption Alice Hasters is researching in her fellowship at the Thomas MannHouse in LA. The notion that Black people can dance, white people "can't" is particularly strong in multi-ethnic societies.




