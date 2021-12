Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Berkshires:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ashley Delane Burger - SHE LOVES ME - Mac-Haydn 34%

Gerry McIntyre - NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN - Berkshire Theatre Group 28%

Elizabeth McGuire - PIPPIN - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 15%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Angela Carstensen - PIPPIN - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 31%

Hunter Kaczorowski - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Berkshire Theatre Group 19%

Elivia Bovenzi Blitz - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Berkshire Theatre Group 9%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Gerry McIntyre - NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN - Berkshire Theatre Group 35%

John Saunders - PIPPIN - Mac-Haydn 29%

John Saunders - SHE LOVES ME - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 9%

Best Direction Of A Play

David Auburn - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Berkshire Theatre Group 29%

Ron Lagomarsino - CHESTER BAILEY - Barrington Stage company 24%

Tina Packer - BECOMING OTHELLO: A BLACK GIRL'S JOURNEY - Shakespeare & Company 21%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Taylor Reynolds - GET YOUR PINK HANDS OFF ME SUCKA AND GIVE ME BACK - Barrington Stage Company 39%

Julianne Boyd / Matthew Penn - 10 X10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL - Barrington Stage Company 28%

Matthew Penn - TYPHOID MARY - Barrington Stage Company 17%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Joe Aidonidis - Aaron Tveit LIVE - Barrington Stage Company 31%

Allyson Sekerke - HOLIDAY GETAWAY - Barrington Stage Company 25%

Allyson Sekerke - MOTHER'S DAY - Barrington Stage Company 13%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew Gmoser - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Mac Haydn 42%

Matthew E. Adelson - NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN - Berkshire Theatre Group 30%

Peter Kaczorowksi - CHESTER BAILEY - Barrington Stage Company 11%

Best Musical

NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN - Berkshire Theatre Group 36%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Mac-Haydn Theatre 23%

SHE LOVES ME - The Mac-Haydn Theatre 23%

Best Performer In A Musical

Gabe Belyeu - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Mac-Haydn 25%

Felicia Curry - NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN - Berkshire Theatre Group 24%

Darlesia Cearcy - NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN - Berkshire Theatre Group 18%

Best Performer In A Play

Ephraim Birney - CHESTER BAILEY - Barrington 20%

Harriet Harris - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Berkshire Theatre Group 20%

Tim Jones - HOLIDAY MEMORIES - Berkshire Theatre Group 18%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Alysha Umphress - HOLIDAY GETAWAY - Barrington Stage Co 54%

Alan H. Green - HOLIDAY GETAWAY - Barrington Stage Co 23%

Joel Waggoner - HOLIDAY GETAWAY - Barrington Stage Company 23%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Harriet Harris - ELEANOR - Barrington Stage Co 47%

Judith Ivey - TYPHOID MARY - Barrington Stage Company 18%

Andres Quintero - GET YOUR PINK HANDS OFF ME SUCKA AND GIVE ME BACK - Barrington Stage Company 12%

Best Play

CHESTER BAILEY - Barrington 26%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Berkshire Theatre Group 24%

BECOMING OTHELLO: A BLACK GIRL'S JOURNEY - Shakespeare & Company 21%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN - Berkshire Theatre Group 42%

CHESTER BAILEY - Barrington 13%

A CROSSING: A DANCE MUSICAL - Barrington Stage company 11%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew Gmoser - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Mac-Haydn 32%

Randall Parsons - NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN - Berkshire Theatre Group 19%

Beowulf Boritt - CHESTER BAILEY - Barrington 10%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kaique DeSouza - NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN - Berkshire Theatre Group 37%

Whitaker Gardner - BEEHIVE - MacHaydn 34%

Amy Altadonna - KING LEAR - Shakespeare & Company 6%

Best Streaming Play

ELEANOR - B ARRINGTON STAGE 42%

10X10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL - Barrington Stage Company 16%

GET YOUR PINK HANDS OFF ME AND GIVE ME BACK - Barrington Stage Company 16%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ashley Delane Burger - PIPPIN - Mac-Hadyn 40%

Sasha Hutchings - NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN - Berkshire Theatre Group 24%

Najah Hetsberger - NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN - Berkshire Theatre Group 16%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Claire Saunders - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Berkshire Theatre Group 22%

Reed Birney - CHESTER BAILEY - Barrington Stage Company 18%

MaConnia Chesser - KING LEAR - Shakespeare & Company 16%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

James Hayden Rodriguez - GET YOUR PINK HANDS OFF ME SUCKA AND GIVE ME BACK - Barrington Stage Company 44%

Matt DaSilva - GET YOUR PINK HANDS OFF ME SUCKA AND GIVE ME BACK - Barrington Stage Company 44%

Keith Contreras - GET YOUR PINK HANDS OFF ME SUCKA AND GIVE ME BACK - Barrington Stage Company 11%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Berkshire Theatre Group 90%

SUPADUPA KID - Barrington Stage Co 10%

BOCA - Barrington Stage Company 0

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Berkshire Theatre Group 54%

THE CHAIRS - Shakespeare & Company 29%

Andy Warhol IN IRAN - Barrington Stage Company 18%